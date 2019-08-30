East End Kids Event Highlights: Labor Day Weekend 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events happening on Labor Day weekend, August 31, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Family Sleepover at the Aquarium

Saturday, August 31, 6 p.m.

Spend the evening learning all about reptiles, then spend the night sleeping beside the aquarium’s colorful aquatic displays. Meet some of the resident reptiles—including the pancake tortoise, bearded dragon, milk snake and others. Wake up the next morning to a hot buffet breakfast, snacks, crafts and more animals to explore. Tickets are $65.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. longislandaquarium.com

North Fork Sunflower Maze Tour

Saturday, August 31, 8 a.m.

Join the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library for a special tour of the picturesque North Fork Sunflower Maze. This is a fun, educational and private sunflower tour provided by the local Sidor family. Don’t forget your camera! The tour and admission are free of charge, but registration is required.

Sidor Farm, 8623 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Saturday Camp

Saturday, August 31, 9 a.m.–noon

Campers enjoy a morning on the farm, feeding furry friends and playing on a playground made with recycled materials. They’ll learn about sustainable living, farm animals and nature’s cycle, while taking part in a fun, themed activity. This is a drop-off class that requires pre-registration.

Green School, 287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Andy’s Annual Prehistoric Monster Hunt

Saturday, August 31, 10 a.m.

Join Andy Sabin, President of the South Fork Natural History Museum Board of Directors, for an annual family walk to discover a creature of ancient lineage—the snapping turtle. This resilient reptile is able to grow three feet long and can weigh as much as 70 pounds. The walk is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Advance registration is required.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

Science Saturday Workshop: Gravity Gurus

Saturday, August 31, 2 p.m.

Center of gravity and balance are tested using hands-on activities with ramps, feathers and class participation. Learn about Newton’s and Galileo’s theories; defy gravity by balancing nine nails on one. Students construct their own balancing craft to take home. Museum admission is $10, and the instructor-led course fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org