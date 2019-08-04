House & Home

Keep Your East End Pool Pristine with Dan’s Best of the Best

Summer's not over yet, so keep that pool looking its best!

Dan's Best of the Best Team August 4, 2019
Swimming pool accessories flat lay. Top view of beach items on pool deck. Flip flops, bikini and hat, sun glasses. Water toys. Summer vacation in tropical resort. Copy space. Colorful beach wear.
Image: iStock

With increasingly hot weather in the height of summer, your swimming pool has no doubt been getting a lot of play. It’s important to keep your pool in top shape to get through the rest of the season, and Dan’s Best of the Best Swimming Pool Service winners are here to help, whether it’s a simple cleaning or major repair.

South Fork

Platinum
Aquaman Pool Services
PO Box 784, Hampton Bays
631-828-0198

Gold (tie)
Prestige Pools
631-325-8929, prestigepoolsny.com

Gold (tie)
M&M Pools
7 Warner Road, Hampton Bays
631-728-7704, mmpoolsllc.com

Silver
Spring & Summer Activities
163A West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-1929, springandsummeract.com

Bronze
AquaLine Swimming Pool Service
631-655-7123

North Fork

Platinum
M&M Pools
7 Warner Road, Hampton Bays
631-728-7704, mmpoolsllc.com

Gold
Gibbons Pools
171 Bridge Road, Islandia
631-851-3000, gibbonspools.com

Silver
East End Pool King
46520 County Road 48, Southold
631-734-7600

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Hither Hills State Park, Photo: David Taylor
August 4, 2019
22

Six Decades of Environmentalism on the East End

Roger Rosenblatt interviewing Dan Rattiner, Photo: Barbara Lassen
August 3, 2019
64

Two Writers in Starbucks Getting Coffee: Roger Rosenblatt Interviews Dan

'Mamma Mia!' at Southampton Cultural Center, Photo: Dane Dupuis
August 2, 2019
82

Six Decades of Arts & Entertainment on the East End

The Love lane Kitchen sign, Photo: Courtesy Jen Lew
August 2, 2019
94

First Fridays on Love Lane: An Insider’s Perspective