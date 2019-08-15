    Authors Night Tent Entrance

    Madeleine Henry

    Madeleine Henry

    Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin

    Kerrie McMullen-Smith, Rasheima Alvarado, Kevin Salvaggio

    John Glynn, Mary Giuliani

    Jane Green

    Maureen Callahan, Gay Brown

    Douglas Brinkley

    Douglas Brinkley signing his book

    Jamie Brenner

    Atmosphere under tent

    Robert A. Caro

    Robert A. Caro signing stack of books for fan

    Dan Rizzie, Rosanne Cash

    Chrishaunda Lee Perez

    Sybille van Kempen

    Susan Verde

    Under tent atmosphere

    Richard Zoglin

    Calista Washburn, Esme Washburn

    Bridget Moynahan and Amanda Benchley

    Bridget Moynahan signing books for a friend

    Alfred Coertefelske, Alba Jancou, Peter Cook

    Candace Bushnell

    Candace Bushnell signing

    Eric Feil and Alan Schnurman with their latest book, I Can, I Will, I Must

    Don Evans

    Fiona Davis

    Patricia Gussin

    Dan Rizzie, Susan Lazarus

    Dr. Ruth Westheimer

    Maria Bruno, Mickey Paraskevas, Priscilla Bruno

    Mickey Paraskevas

    East Hampton Library’s 15th Annual Authors Night in Photos

    Barbara Lassen August 15, 2019

    The East Hampton Library welcomed guests to the 15th annual Authors Night event on Saturday, August 10 in Amagansett. Celebrity authors—including Alec Baldwin, Dr. Ruth Westheimer Bridget Moynahan, Rosanne Cash, Candace Bushnell and Robert Caro—and newcomers alike greeted guests and signed copies of their books under the big tent throughout the reception, which was followed by private author dinners across the Hamptons.

    To learn more about Authors Night and all the authors who attended, visit authorsnight.org.

