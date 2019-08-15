East Hampton Library’s 15th Annual Authors Night in Photos

The East Hampton Library welcomed guests to the 15th annual Authors Night event on Saturday, August 10 in Amagansett. Celebrity authors—including Alec Baldwin, Dr. Ruth Westheimer Bridget Moynahan, Rosanne Cash, Candace Bushnell and Robert Caro—and newcomers alike greeted guests and signed copies of their books under the big tent throughout the reception, which was followed by private author dinners across the Hamptons.

To learn more about Authors Night and all the authors who attended, visit authorsnight.org.