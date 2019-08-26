Sink Your Teeth into the 2019 Hamptons Dining Guide

Amagansett

A quintessential summer stop-over, the Clam Bar at Napeague (clambarhamptons.com, 631-267-6348) opened its flaps more than 30 years ago. Not much has changed since then. It’s still the laid-back, roadside shack pumping out great rock ’n’ roll, ice cold beer and fresh clams.

Also identified by its large “Lunch” sign, The Lobster Roll (lobsterroll.com, 631-267-3740) is an East End mainstay. The lobster rolls are iconic, and for a good reason, but don’t shy away from the variety of other seafood platters and homemade desserts.

Bridgehampton

The iconic Hamptons French bistro Almond (almondrestaurant.com, 631-537-5665) is committed to serving fresh, locally sourced products seven nights a week.

Bobby Van’s (bobbyvansbridgehampton.com, 631-537-0590) has steakhouse classics and fresh fish. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Elaia Estiatorio (elaiaestiatorio.com, 631-613-6469) is open on Bridgehampton’s School Street. It promises food that “is uncomplicated, healthy, and pairs beautifully with our selection of Greek wines.”

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House (toppingrosehouse.com, 631-537-0870) is a casually elegant restaurant that celebrates the seasons, presenting farm-to-table cuisine using ingredients grown in the property’s one-acre garden and sourced from the area’s fishermen and farmers.

New in 2018, L&W Market (landwmarket.com, 631-537-1123) will continue to provide fans of Almond Restaurant with the ingredients, sauces, and produce used in their kitchen, as well as prepared foods in the 2019 season.

If French food is more your style, head to Pierre’s (pierresbridgehampton.com, 631-537-5110). Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Pierre’s also has a gourmet patisserie with delectable treats and homemade ice cream.

East Hampton

1770 House (1770house.com, 631-324-1770) specializes in elegant American fare with a more casual menu in the downstairs tavern.

What summer is complete without a clambake? Bostwick’s Clambakes & Catering (bostwicksclambakes.com, 631-324-2700), an arm of Bostwick’s Chowder House, will take care of it for you. Check out the East Hampton location for fresh beachy fare and drinks.

In addition to its arcade, bowling alley and mini golf course, The Clubhouse (ehitclubhouse.com, 631-537-2695) features a menu of gourmet excellence, whether you’re sitting at the bar, playing with the kids or out for a sophisticated night with friends.

Watch the sun set when you dine at Harbor Bistro (harborbistro.net, 631-324-7300). Serving seafood, meats and pastas.

Moby’s East Hampton Point (mobysny.com, 631-329-2800) has top-notch food and libations.

Nick & Toni’s (nickandtonis.com, 631-324-3550) serves stylish plates, which rotate seasonally. A special feature of the Tuscan-style room is a wood-burning oven covered in mosaics.

Steak and lobster are the signature dishes at The Palm (thepalm.com, 631-324-0411), where patrons also rave about the service and cocktails.

Paola’s East (paolaseast.com, 631-359-3100) provides an authentic Italian experience courtesy of Executive Chef Paola Bottero.

The Restaurant at the Maidstone (themaidstone.com, 631-324-5006) consistently offers New American dishes that pay particular homage to the Slow Food movement.

At East Hampton’s Rowdy Hall (rowdyhall.com, 631-324-8555) enjoy traditional pub favorites, a tasty snack menu and craft brews.

Combining Fabio Granato’s architectural skills to construct a revolutionary oven and Vittorio Assaf’s artistry in Italian cuisine, the Serafina (serafinarestaurant.com, 631-267-3500) idea was born. At all their locations around the world, the duo guarantees comfort, excitement and fabulous food.

Shuko (shukonyc.com, 631-527-5372), the pop-up location of the midtown sushi restaurant, returned again this summer. Diners who wish to get the full experience should reserve a spot at the six-seat Chef’s Counter.

For authentic southwest cooking, barbecue, and comfort foods, check out Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! (smokinwolfbbq.com, 631-604-6470). Open for lunch and dinner.

The Springs Tavern (thespringstavern.com, 631-527-7800) is a gastropub featuring live music.

East Quogue

Dockers Waterside (dockerswaterside.com, 631-653-0653) is perfect for sunsets, steak and seafood. Choose to sit in the indoor or outdoor dining spaces.

Hampton Bays

1 North Steakhouse (1northsteakhouse.com, 631-594-3419) serves lunch and dinner, with daily specials including the popular Wednesday “Date Night,” which includes two entrées and a bottle of wine.

Azao Restaurant (orlandos-cafe.business.site, 631-728-2608) offers up Peruvian classics.

Situated on the Shinnecock Canal with views of the marina, Canal Café (thecanalcafe.com, 631-723-2155) provides a relaxed atmosphere in which to enjoy delicious fish dishes.

Centro Trattoria & Bar (centrohamptons.com, 631-594-5744) is a farm-to-fork Italian restaurant with local, in-season ingredients and a fabulous ambience.

With views overlooking the Shinnecock canal, Cowfish (cowfishrestaurant.com, 631-594-3868) offers small plates, brunch, dinner and sushi.

Edgewater (edgewaterrestaurant.com, 631-723-2323) serves up large portions of unique Italian dishes and spectacular views of Shinnecock Bay.

The Hamptons Standard (hamptonsstandard.com, 631-856-4054) is a restaurant and market (and bar!) offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and more, while focusing on healthy and hearty options.

Nestled inside a Victorian beach house, The Inn Spot on the Bay (theinnspot.com, 631-728-1200) is elegant and cozy, and everything is made from scratch. Perfect for a dinner overlooking Shinnecock Bay.

The takeout items at Out of the Blue Seafood (ootbseafood.com, 631-728-3474) include selections from an amazing sushi and oyster bar, premium fresh and frozen seafood, plus home-smoked specialties, live lobsters and much more.

Rumba (rumbahamptonbays.com, 631-594-3544) serves eclectic, inspired island cuisine as it harnesses the casual fun of the Caribbean. Come for the food, stay for the rum bar.

Matsulin (matsulin.com, 631-728-8838) specializes in Pan-Asian cuisine, which includes Chinese, Malaysian, Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese flavors.

Montauk

Enjoy fresh seafood and a beachy atmosphere at 668 the Gig Shack (668thegigshack.com, 631-668-2727), where local specialties include the blackened local fish Montacos with homemade mango salsa and creamy coleslaw in a crunchy corn tortilla. Late night bar…

Duryea’s Lobster Deck (duryealobsters.com, 631-668-2410) is a self-serve seafood eatery with waterfront views. Rated as one of the top outdoor dining spots on the East End, Ina Garten once called their lobster roll “the best.”

A Montauk tradition since 1947, Gosman’s Dock (gosmans.com, 631-668-5330, Seafood) has four dining areas, world-class views and, of course, lobsters.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa (gurneysresorts.com, 631-668-2345), has several notable dining options. At Scarpetta Beach, downtown Manhattan meets Montauk with signature classics as well as seasonal dishes, fresh seafood selections and a world-class wine list. Tillie’s offers an approachable menu of American classics year-round. The Beach Club’s Bar and Grill offers summer favorites right on the ocean. Corso Coffee is an Italian-style coffee bar offering artisanal beverages and a grab-and-go menu.

The dining experience is all-new at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina (gurneysresorts.com, 631-668-3100). Showfish celebrates the community and bounty of the East End through the use of local ingredients, many of which come from the nearby waters and farmsbefore they make their way to your plate. The Pool Club is an outdoor spot overlooking the 232-slip marina and serving unique takes on classics, such as pulled pork nachos, fresh fish tacos and more. Il Forno is a pizza-centric café, complete with sandwiches, coffees and grab-and-go fare.

At Harvest on Fort Pond (harvestfortpond.com, 631-668-5574), the Italian fare is served family-style and is inspired by fresh Montauk seafood and homegrown produce. On warmer nights, choose to dine in the vegetable and herb garden where you can watch the sun set over Fort Pond.

Hooked (hookedmtk.com, 631-688-2111) continues to provide local eats, with options like raw bar, steamers, chowder, and burgers. Order at the counter, take it outside to a picnic table or savor it by the beach.

John’s Drive-In (johnsdriveinmontauk.com, 631-668-5515) opened in 1967 and continues to serve up old-school charm in addition to burgers, fries, shakes, fried chicken, ice cream and more.

Lynn’s Hula Hut (lynnshulahut.net, 303-482-5047), a Polynesian tiki bar located in Montauk Marine Basin’s parking lot—yes, you read that correctly, is a funky, fun way to spend an afternoon. Serving a variety of fruity alcoholic beverages and live music, Lynn’s Hula Hut is an experience not to be duplicated anywhere on the East End.

MTK Lobster House (mtklobsterhouse.com, 631-238-5703) offers fast casual seafood located in the heart of Montauk.

Navy Beach (navybeach.com, 631-668-6868) serves elegant seafood in a casual-chic dining room with breathtaking sunset views. Bring your drink outside to the lounge/beach area and take in the ocean air.

Sel Rrose (selrrose.com, 631-668-8218) will continue to maintain its namesake outpost in Montauk, serving up craft cocktails, small plates, and raw bar right off the highway.

Located in the heart of Montauk, Shagwong Tavern (shagwongtavern.com, 631-668-3050) is a historic and legendary tavern serving fresh seafood and American comfort fare plus cocktails.

Start your meal at Montauk’s South Edison (southedison.com, 631-668-4200) with one of their signature cocktails and choose an entrée from a menu filled with local seafood and produce.

Surf Lodge (thesurflodge.com) offers sustainable and local seafood and is also open for brunch during weekends in the summer.

Swallow East (swalloweastrestaurant.com, 631-668-8344) is known for their small plates, such as steamed clams, tacos, sliders and more.

From an idea that started on the shores of Mexico, Tacombi Montauk (tacombi.com, 631-668-8338) brings the Yucatan to the South Fork, taking traditional coastal Mexican recipes and using local bounty to offer fresh, authentic tacos served on homemade tortillas in Montauk.

Tauk at Trail’s End, (taukattrailsend.com, 631-238-5527) retains the local vibe beloved by the old Trail’s End frequenters. The menu is American-style, with lots of seafood.

Enjoy a waterfront breakfast, lunch or dinner at Westlake Fish House (westlakefishhouse.com, 631-668-3474) in Montauk, serving local seafood, sushi and traditional American dishes.

North Sea

North Sea Tavern (northseatavern.com, 631-353-3322, seafood) provides a comfortable atmosphere with multiple weekly activities including karaoke, live music, DJs and sports viewing events along with daily specials and specialty parties. The menu offers everything from raw seafood items to tavern classics as it rotates throughout the year, seasonally.

Noyac

A Noyac favorite, The Coast Grill (thecoastgrillrestaurant.com, 631-283-2277) is a modern harbor-front restaurant specializing in seafood. They strive for quality food and offer a family friendly place where guests can feel at home.

Sag Harbor

The American Hotel (theamericanhotel.com, 631-725-3535), which has long been popular with Billy Joel and just about anyone else who graces Sag Harbor’s shores, expertly marries American and French dishes. The luxurious dining room is set inside the charming historic hotel, which was built in 1846.

The namesake restaurant of Baron’s Cove Resort (caperesorts.com, 631-725-2101) offers classic, all-American dining including surf and turf, burgers and fresh seafood.

Bell & Anchor (bellandanchor.com, 631-725-3400, Seafood) in Sag Harbor offers fresh oysters, seafood platters, lobster, surf & turf and views of the bay.

Le Bilboquet, (631-808-3767) is an outpost of the French bistro on East 60th Street in Manhattan. Check out the views from Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar (lulusagharbor.com, 631-725-0900) at 126 Main Street in Sag Harbor is owned by MAH, a hospitality group with a small collection of restaurants in Montauk, including Duryea’s Lobster Deck and Arbor. Philippe Corbet, former chef at Bouley in New York, oversees the Sag Harbor eatery’s open, wood-burning kitchen. The menu includes surf and turf, lobster, pizza and more.

Page at 63 Main (page63main.com, 631-725-1810) takes pride in locally sourced dishes and seasonal flavors.

Sag Pizza (sagpizza.com, 631-725-3167) offers take-out or dine-in options, and a full menu of anti-pasti, salads, pastas, and pizzas.

Sen Restaurant (senrestaurant.com, 631-725-1774) celebrates 25 years of sushi in Sag Harbor this year, having completed the maiden summer of their new dining room last summer they continue to offer weeknight specials, a late night menu, and their special Donburi Brunch Bowl.

Wölffer Kitchen (wolfferkitchen.com, 631-725-0101/631-267-2764), with locations on Main Street in Sag Harbor and at 4 Amagansett Square Drive, is a light, bright neighborhood restaurant with a distinct local, seasonal food ethic, serving locally made artisanal wines, beers and spirits. Owned and operated by Wölffer Estate Vineyard co-owners, siblings Marc and Joey Wölffer, Wölffer Kitchen is the ﬁrst winery-owned restaurant in the Hamptons. Wölffer Estate winemaker and partner Roman Roth advises on the wine list.

Southampton

75 Main (75main.com, 631-283-7575) is a popular restaurant and lounge, giving diners the option of people watching from one of the sidewalk tables or from inside through the floor-to-ceiling windows. With an innovative menu and an ever-rotating list of house specialties.

The story of the Citarella (citarella.com) we know and love today began in 1983 when Joe Gurrera bought a beloved neighborhood seafood shop on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, also called Citarella, around since 1912. Today, Gurrera owns a seafood wholesale company, a seafood supplying business, an online seafood store that ships nationwide and multiple Citarella markets across New York City, the Hamptons and Greenwich, Connecticut.

Claude’s Restaurant at The Southampton Inn (southamptoninn.com, 631-283-6500) continues to offer their “best of the best” breakfast year round and now has renowned chef James Carpenter creating the best in local fine dining.

With numerous locations, the Golden Pear Café (goldenpearcafe.com, 631-283-8900, Café) has become a Hamptons classic known for their coffee and artful panini.

Thierry Gelormini’s French bistro Le Charlot (lecharlot.us, 631-353-3222) is the East End outpost of the flagship restaurant on the Upper East Side. Enjoy classics like steak au poivre while people-watching from one of the restaurant’s sidewalk tables.

Le Chef (lechefbistro.com, 631-283-8581) serves cuisine inspired by French, Irish and Caribbean traditions.

With locations in Southampton, Water Mill, Westhampton and the newest location in Aquebogue, Hampton Coffee Company (hamptoncoffeecompany.com) serves some of the Hamptons’ best coffee. The Water Mill location features a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor garden seating.

At the Jobs Lane Gastro Pub (jobslanegastro.pub, 631-287-8703), expect hearty fare with open-air dining and sidewalk tables.

Maison Vivienne (maisonvivi.com, 631-500-9276) is about ready to kick off their second season in the Hamptons with a Provincial atmosphere and local produce and seafood.

Under the deft guidance of Chef Doug Gulija, The Plaza Café (plazacaferestaurant.com, 631-283-9323) specializes in the freshest seafood, prepared to perfection. Check out their prix fixe and small-bites bar menu as well. And they offer a food truck to cater your events.

On the list of Southampton’s Italian favorites is Ristorante Sant Ambroeus (santambroeus.com, 631-283-1233), which opened its original location in Milan. The front area showcases mouth-watering pastries, gelato and an espresso bar. An elegant breakfast, lunch and dinner menu is offered in the back dining room.

Saaz (saazindian.com, 631-259-2222) is a great casual option for traditional Indian plates, smoothies and cocktails in a comfortable space.

Shippy’s (shippyspumpernickels.com, 631-283-0007) offers sizzling steaks, king crab legs, authentic wiener schnitzel, and also features fresh fish and surf and turf.

Southampton Social Club (southamptonsocialclub.com, 631-287-1400) has a wide appeal, serving innovative cuisine in style, featuring late-night DJs and bottle service. A short walk from Southampton’s train station.

Cheese Shoppe (villagecheeseshoppe.com, 631-283-6949), in Southampton specializes in artisan cheeses but also serves coffee, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads and gourmet olive oils, pastas, teas and sweets.

T Bar Southampton (631-283-0202) brings the style of NYC’s T Bar Steak to the Hamptons with steak, seafood and sushi.

Tutto Il Giorno (tuttoilgiorno.com, 631-377-3611) in Southampton is known for its innovative Italian dishes and it boasts a cozy interior space. A new location is now open at 16 Main Street in Sag Harbor (631-919-5353).

The biggest burger sensation on the East End is Union Burger Bar (unionburgerbar.com, 631-377-3323), with sinful shakes, craft cocktails for the ages, sensational salads, fresh-cut fries and, of course, breathtaking burgers.

For updated Mexican dishes served in rustic-chic quarters with a patio and a well-stocked tequila bar, head over to Union Cantina (unioncantina.net, 631-377-3500) at 40 Bowden Square in Southampton.

Wainscott

Il Mulina New York Hamptons (ilmulino.com, 631-658-9122) brings Abbruzzese cuisine to the East End, with Meditteranean favorites like carpaccio, antipasti, and fresh fish and pasta dishes.

Water Mill

Bistro Été (bistroete.com, 631-500-9085) features chef and owner Arie Palou’s distinctive coastal French cuisine in a year-round locale.

Calissa (calissahamptons.com, 631-500-9292) is helmed by Chef Dominic Rice, who worked at Narcissa and Jean-Georges. This is the latest eatery from the Manhattan group that owns Amali, Il Cantinori and Periyali.

Suki Zuki (631-726-4600) has a sushi bar sure to delight, with the “Tuna Fish Sandwich” being a local favorite. Check out their Facebook for the latest news.

Westhampton Beach

For more than 35 years Baby Moon (babymoon-restaurant.com, 631-288-6350) restaurant has been serving the freshest seafood and incredible Southern Italian dishes.

Boom Burger (boomburgerwhb.com, 631-998-4663), serves hot-wings-burgers-and-fries fare, and kicks things up a notch with additions like Thai Chili wings and an eclectic lineup of burger toppings, ranging from peanut butter and jelly to truffle oil to chorizo to the most inspired of all: creamy mac ‘n’ cheese.

Shock Ice Cream (631-288-2522) is located down the alley behind Baby Shock on Main Street in Westhampton Beach. Shock has been voted the best ice cream, Italian ices and frozen yogurt. For the latest news and creations of Shock Ice Cream check them out on Facebook.

Starr Boggs (631-288-3500) offers classic American fare, with great seafood and surprising specials, showcasing the chef’s culinary flair.