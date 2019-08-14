Hamptons Event Highlights: August 15–August 18, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, August 15–August 18, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game

Saturday, August 17, 1:30–6 p.m.

The 71st annual celebrity softball game brings together the East End’s esteemed artists and writers with devoted volunteers and supporters to benefit local charities that provide vital human services. All proceeds support the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, Phoenix House Academy, The Retreat and East End Hospice. See famous local artists face off against celebrated local writers in one of the East End’s longest-running traditions. Spectators are welcome to watch batting practice beginning at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream, and purchase a hat or t-shirt to support the East End charities. Admission is a $10 suggested donation. The rain date is August 24.

Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. awgame.org

Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun

August 15–August 18, Times Vary

Acclaimed director Sarna Lapine brings a fresh, modern approach to one of the best-loved musicals of Broadway’s Golden Age, incorporating elements from Dorothy Fields’ original book to create the strongest and most revolutionary Annie Oakley you’ve ever seen. See the engrossing battle of egos—and love—as Annie Oakley and Frank Butler face off. Tickets are $40–$155.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

NY Women’s Surf Film Festival

August 16 & August 17, Times vary

Now in its seventh year, the festival is a free, two-night outdoor event held in Montauk. Artist Taylor Slater presents the opening of The Pink Coast on Friday, 6–10 p.m., paired with a silent auction benefitting Lonely Whale, a group working to keep our oceans clean. On Saturday at 7 p.m., doors open for films highlighting the inspiring lives of female surfers.

Montauk Beach House, 55 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. womenssurffilmfestival.com

Swim for the Cure: Fighting Pancreatic Cancer

Saturday, August 17, 10 a.m.

Join the Lustgarten Foundation in a day of swimming toward the end of pancreatic cancer. Each stroke performed, lap swam and dollar donated helps bring the organization closer to finding a cure. The event is in honor of East Hampton YMCA swim coach Tim Treadwell’s mother Jean, who lost her life to pancreatic

cancer. Admission is $50.

Billy, Dominique & Tommy Kahn Home, 25 Georgica Close Road, East Hampton. 631-336-9986

Joshua Radin in Concert

Saturday, August 17, 7 p.m.

Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter, Joshua Radin is hailed for his emotive, heartfelt songs delivered with soothing whisper-style vocals. His songs have topped the iTunes charts and have been featured in more than 150 films, commercials and television shows. Hear his top hits and new songs from his upcoming album at Amagansett’s most historic venue.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

24th Annual Ellen’s Run

Sunday, August 18, 9 a.m.

You have the chance to change lives by participating in a 5K race/walk benefitting The Ellen Hermanson Breast Centers and Ellen’s Well. The money raised provides breast cancer screenings and support services on the East End. Runners and walkers of all ages will receive a stainless steel water bottle. Registration is $45 on race day, with advance registration available online.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, 240 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. ellenhermanson.org

Stirring the Pot: Katie Lee

Saturday, August 18, 10 a.m.

Join New York Times food writer Florence Fabricant and Katie Lee, co-host of The Kitchen, for a complimentary continental breakfast at 10 a.m. prior to a discussion about Lee’s favorite East End ingredients, recipes and tips for preparing top-notch cuisine at 11 a.m. A book signing will follow the interview and Q&A. Tickets are $25.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org