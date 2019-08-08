North Fork Event Highlights: August 8–11, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, August 8–11, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Art Garfunkel in Close-Up

Sunday, August 11, 7:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand, Art Garfunkel, of the Grammy-winning duo Simon & Garfunkel, returns to Suffolk Theater for a night of beloved music and illuminating storytelling. Don’t miss your chance to see this chart-topping legend up close and personal. This is a row-seating event; therefore, no dinner will be served. The bar opens at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $69–$99.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Aids to Navigation Exhibition

August 8–August 11, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

VSOP Projects presents Aids to Navigation, a solo exhibition of ambitious new sculptural works by Arden Scott. Complex welded, forged and hand-painted steel sculptures, some standing nearly 12 feet tall, are primarily constructed from salvaged shipbuilding materials and are inspired by Scott’s deep connection to the sea. Free admission.

VSOP Projects, 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Red Door Chamber Players’ “Dueling Duos”

Saturday, August 10, 3 p.m.

In early America, hospitable homeowners could paint their door red to signal to weary travelers that they were more than welcome to stay the night. Likewise, the Red Door Chamber Players welcome all to come and listen, relax and share a truly unique musical experience at the highest level of musicianship. Tickets are $20, free for kids under 16.

Vail-Leavitt Music Hall, 18 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-5782, thevail.org

Robin’s Island Raft Up

Saturday, August 11, 12:30 p.m.

Jump in your boat and go to Robin’s Island with Strong’s Marine. While there, you’ll wake surf with pro Bryan Holland; take a ride on a SEABOB; run on the Maui Mats; grill on the pristine beach and spend an unforgettable day surrounded by the beautiful Peconic River. The rain date is Sunday, August 18. Email ally@strongsmarine.com with any questions.

Robin’s Island, In Peconic River off of New Suffolk. 631-298-4770 ext. 32, strongsmarine.com

Behind the Scenes at Browder’s Farm

Sunday, August 11, 1:30 p.m.

The Peconic Land Trust hosts a tour of Long Island’s only certified organic and pasture-raised poultry farm. Visit the brooder where baby chicks live; see the pasture management system that emphasizes rotational grazing and the mobile processing unit; meet the farm animals and honeybees; and peruse the farmstand filled with finished products. Registration is $5.

Browder’s Farm, 4050 Soundview Avenue, Mattituck. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org