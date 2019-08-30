North Fork Event Highlights: Labor Day Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork on Labor Day weekend, August 29–September 3, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Bobby Nathan Band in Concert

Friday August 30, 7 p.m.

Riverhead Townscape, a nonprofit organization committed to preserving and improving the beauty of Riverhead Town, presents its final outdoor concert of the summer, and the Bobby Nathan Band is sure to rock your socks off. Bring your own lawn chair and blanket and get ready to spend the night basking in the moonlit glow of beautiful downtown Riverhead. Free admission.

Grangebel Park, 200 Howell Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-1215, riverheadtownscape.com

Abstract Women II

August 29–September 3, noon–6 p.m.

William Ris Gallery opened on the North Fork in 2016 and held its first Abstract Women exhibition that summer. Three years later, it’s time to revisit the gallery’s roots. See paintings, sculpture, jewelry and textiles by acclaimed artists and up-and-comers Dianne Athey, Anahi DeCanio, Jacqueline Ferrante and others. On view through September 8.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Jefferson Starship

Friday, August 30, 8 p.m.

Founded by Jefferson Airplane member Paul Kantner, Jefferson Starship carries on the legacy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, pushing the boundaries of classic songs—including “Somebody to Love,” “Volunteers” and “White Rabbit.” The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum per person. Tickets are $65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Living with Nature Part 2: Dark Skies

Friday, August 30, 8 p.m.

In the second installment of this educational environmentalism class, Group for the East End will teach the community about light pollution and how it affects nocturnal animals, as well as how to set up “dark sky” lighting for your home. After the short lecture, the group will venture outdoors for a bit of stargazing, weather permitting. Free admission.

Downs Farm Preserve, 54895 Route 25, Southold. groupfortheeastend.org

Sound of Summer Concert: Brass & Beyond

Saturday, August 31, 4–8 p.m.

Brass & Beyond is a high-energy funk, rock and R&B band performing music from the great horn bands of the last 40 years; Earth, Wind & Fire; Chicago; and others. The concert raises funds for the East End chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, which is dedicated to the protection of the world’s oceans and beaches. Admission is a $10 suggested donation.

Strong’s Water Club & Marina, 2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-4739, strongsmarine.com