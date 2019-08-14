The Clubhouse Hosts First-Ever Hamptons Cannabis Expo Sunday

The first annual Hamptons Cannabis Expo is set to take place this Sunday, August 18 at The Clubhouse in East Hampton.

Emceed by Bridgehampton comedian and film critic Bill McCuddy, the Expo will feature panel discussions on the legalization of marijuana, investment, and advancements within the field of medical marijuana research. In addition to panel discussions, local CBD businesses will present attendees with information on the medicinal benefits of cannabidiol, an active ingredient in cannabis derived from the hemp plant that is being used to treat pain, insomnia, anxiety and numerous other conditions without getting patients high.

Those organizing the Hamptons Cannabis Expo see it as a unique space where anyone interested in the cannabis industry can network with industry leaders, raise capital and distribute their brands. The event runs from 4–10 p.m. with a cocktail party and exhibitor booths. Panels start at 5 p.m., exhibitor demos and dinner begin at 6:30 p.m., and an after party with live music kicks off at 8 p.m.

Slated speakers for panels include NY State Senator Diane Savino, GreenWave Advisors (offering research and financial analysis about the emerging legalized marijuana industry) founder Matt Karnes, and Liz Cramer of Hamptons Medi Spa, a local business that helps patients get certified for medical marijuana

Marijuana possession was decriminalized statewide in New York this June, thanks to a push from Governor Cuomo and state Democrats, but full legalization has not yet been achieved. With marijuana possession reduced from a crime to a violation, punishable by fines as low as $50 (less than a parking ticket in Southampton), many believe it’s only a matter of time before full legalization takes place, and people are planning ahead for the potential business opportunities that will follow. GreenWave Advisors, a sponsor for the expo, estimates that cannabis retail sales could exceed $1.5 billion once recreational use becomes commercially available.

Tickets are available here.