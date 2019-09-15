Bunk Parking Spaces Considered in East Hampton

Following several incidents that nearly led to violence as drivers fought over parking spots in East Hampton this summer, Hamptons Police Traffic Control consultants are considering building “bunk parking spots” in the village’s busy Reutershan Parking Lot.

The stacked two-car spots, which function like a bunk bed for parked cars and use a rotating lift system, would be the first of their kind in this country. Increasingly popular in Asia’s most densely populated cities, such as Tokyo, Japan and in areas throughout Thailand, the new system could be just what East Hampton needs, police and village officials say.

“These innovative parking spots would double the capacity in East Hampton’s busiest lot,” Hamptons Police Department spokesman Larry Hirsch says. “Of course we would have to rely on drivers to be patient with one another as cars are raised and lowered upon parking and retrieval, but we would expect nothing less from our year-round citizens and many summer visitors. Just picture it—this could bring blissful harmony to a parking lot that has long been known for ugly interactions and frustration,” the police spokesman adds. “Heck, people might even make friends while waiting together, especially with all the density stresses resolved.”

Some have argued that the new, efficient parking would sully the look of the village, and are gathering opposition to stop the plan, which wouldn’t go into effect until at least Memorial Day 2020. The Hamptons Municipal Board put out a memo last week noting that they’re taking all viewpoints under advisement and will not rush into any decisions. “This is an expensive undertaking and one we would not go into without all the necessary information,” the Municipal Board memo says.

