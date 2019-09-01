The Beach Life: East End Goodies for a Sunny Labor Day Weekend

The Hamptons and North Fork are lined with gorgeous, crystalline beaches waiting for you this Labor Day weekend. Get the most out of life by the water with these incredible products and services.

Accessorize: JOGO Living

JOGO Living in Bridgehampton is a must-visit before hitting the sand. This breezy boutique is owned and operated by Pooneh Mohazzabi and carries fashions to take you from swim to soiree. JOGO Beach Pillow is a collapsible pillow made specifically for JOGO Living in Bali, and lets you soak up the sun without worrying about the sand. Straw hats and bags are also big sellers this summer. The hats come with wide, sun shielding brims and the bags are roomy and embroidered with whimsical phrases. The JOGO Beach Cover Up, available in maxi and mini lengths, is bright, quick-dry, and easy to take on and off. This cover-up is silky soft, just like the bathing suit it conceals and is chic enough for post-beach cocktails. JOGO Beach Adjustable Bikinis are a favorite of Mohazzabi’s because of their versatility and classic designs. The halter neck is self-tie and the cups come with removable padding and the coverage of the top and bottom can be adjusted to the wearer’s comfort. 2491 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. jogoliving.com

Drive: Moke America

We would hazard a guess that the things that Brigitte Bardot, Princess Margaret and the Beach Boys all have in common could be counted on one hand. Driving one of Moke’s gloriously boxy and breezy cars numbers among the similarities. What began as a car designed to be parachuted from British military aircraft has gone electric for 21st century America. The eMoke from Moke America is more customizable than self-serve fro-yo. Buyers can choose from nine colors, bench or bucket seating, and can even add a custom patterned soft top or wooden steering wheel. The eMoke tops out at 25 miles per hour with what CEO Todd Rome describes as a maintenance-free battery. The coolest thing about this car is its lack of carbon emissions. The second coolest thing is that its windowless, doorless design is so fun and quirky that Moke America includes the question, “Is the Moke street legal?” on their FAQ page. Those looking to turn heads and keep it green can check out the eMoke at Moke America’s summer showroom. 625 County Road 39A, Southampton. mokeamerica.com

Design: Sea Green Designs LLC

Those looking to revamp their homes for the season don’t need to look very far—Sea Green Designs in Southampton specializes in coastal interior design. Owner and Designer Shannon Willey highlights that how a client uses the space be it for adult entertaining or raising small children is an important consideration in all of her projects, as is the client’s desired aesthetic. Willey notes that an architecturally modern home often guides the interior to modernity, as well, while the classic cedar shingle Hamptons home can take on styles ranging from cottage to contemporary. When asked about recent interior design trends of the East End, Willey notes that eclectic seems to be the taste du jour, with many clients favoring a mix of design styles, incorporating family heirlooms and antiques alongside clean and modern lines. 68 Jobs Lane, Southampton. seagreendesignsllc.com

On the Water: Strong’s Marine

Since 1965, the Strong family has been the gold standard of Long Island marinas and boat clubs. Across eight locations Strong’s offers boat repair, storage, dockage. They can even sell you a boat. Beyond that however, Strong’s can sell you on the boating lifestyle. The Strong’s Water Club located in Mattituck boasts 135 slips, boat rentals, a swimming pool and proximity to Pace’s Dockside Restaurant and Love Lane. strongsmarine.com

Adventure: Long Island Canoe Kayak Rentals

Discover the beauty of Long Island’s waterways with Long Island Canoe Kayak Rentals. Their tours will make you feel like a pro at traversing the waters. All levels of experience are welcome. There are also sunset and moonlight tours, perfect for a romantic night with your significant other. 469 East Main Street, Riverhead.

longislandcanoekayakrentals.com