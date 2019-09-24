Song & Stage

Fall 2019 Arts & Entertainment on the East End: WHBPAC

Check out Graham Nash, Steve Earle and other fantastic acts.

Lee Meyer September 24, 2019
Steve Earle, GE Smith
Steve Earle (Photo Courtesy WHBPAC), GE Smith (Photo by Barbara Lassen)

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center’s (76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach) fall lineup features a select few shows that you won’t want to miss. Visit whbpac.org or call 631-288-1500 for more information on tickets and seating.

An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash
Friday, October 11, 8 p.m.
The legendary performer, known for Crosby, Stills & Nash, will perform his greatest hits and more.

GE Smith Portraits: Steve Earle
Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.
Emmy winner GE Smith explores his passion for R&B and highlights guest Steve Earle, a Grammy-winning songwriter.

The Englishtown Project
Saturday, November 30, 8 p.m.
On September 3, 1977, The Grateful Dead headlined a now-legendary concert at Raceway Park in Englishtown, NJ. The Englishtown Project pays tribute to that concert, performing the music of The Grateful Dead, New Riders of the Purple Sag and Marshall Tucker Band. The lineup includes members of the New Riders, Phil Lesh & Friends, Zen Tricksters and Hot Tuna.

Discover more exciting East End events at DansPapers.com/Events.

