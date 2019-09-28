Julianne Moore to Speak at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference

Oscar-winning Montauk resident Julianne Moore is among the star-studded lineup at this year’s Vogue Forces of Fashion event on October 10 and 11.

Moore will be in conversation with her longtime friend, designer Tom Ford. The panel, “The New Statesman,” will cover topics including stardom in Hollywood, the definition of success, sexiness and more.

Other stars involved in this years Forces of Fashion include Cardi B, Donatella Versace, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber.

Moore has had a great year so far. She received a lifetime achievement award over the summer at the Karlovy Vary film festival in the Czech Republic. She got her start on television, starring on the soap operas Edge of Night and As the World Turns in the 1980s before breaking into film in the 1990s and beyond, becoming a prominent star. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Boogie Nights in 1998, and won for Best Actress in 2015 for Still Alice. She has been nominated and won countless other honors, as well, including a Daytime Emmy, a Primetime Emmy and more, and is one of two actresses (the other being Juliette Binoche) to win the European Best Actress Triple Crown for wins at the Berlin, Cannes and Venice film festivals.

Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion is an annual summit in New York City that focuses on conversations and experiences in the world of fashion. Anna Wintour, Vogue luminary and Mastic resident, hosts.