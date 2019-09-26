North Fork Event Highlights: September 28–September 29, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, September 28–September 29, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

The Lombardi Case 1975

Saturday, September 28, 8 p.m.

Live in Theater presents an interactive murder mystery! The only way to catch the murderer is to delve into the local underworld and interrogate the gritty, manic characters within. The audience will be arranged into groups to solve the murder based on background info, staged vignettes and actor interrogation. A three-course dinner precedes the show. Tickets are $69.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Reflextions: Art in the Park

Friday, September 28, 6:30 p.m.

“Reflextions” is an interactive, outdoor art experience that comes to life at night when the installations gets illuminated with LED lights, fire, black lights, photo luminescence and more. The final night of the season features live performances by Lily Kutner & Friends and Jonathon Fritz, which begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Grangebel Park, 200 Howell Avenue, Riverhead. artintheparkreflections.com

All That Has Been: Our Roots Revealed Tour

Saturday, September 28, noon

Take a guided tour of the fascinating exhibition that sheds light on the history of the three cultures that came together when Sylvester Manor was established on Shelter Island in 1651—the indigenous Manhansett Tribe, European businessmen and African slaves. The tour will also lead the group outside to explore the museum’s gorgeous grounds. Tickets are $25.

Sylvester Manor, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

No Place Like Home Party

Saturday, September 28, 6 p.m.

Kent Animal Shelter is celebrating five decades of improving the lives of homeless animals on the East End, with a The Wizard of Oz–themed bash at Cherry Creek Woods Golf Club’s Stonewalls Restaurant. Dance the night away to live music; nosh on a buffet dinner; bid in multiple auctions; and pay tribute to the people who make Kent’s mission possible. Tickets are $75.

Stonewalls Restaurant, 967 Reeves Avenue, Riverhead. kentanimalshelter.com

Peconic River Paddle

Sunday, September 29, 9 a.m.

Join South Fork Natural History Museum’s Melanie Meade for a paddle along the shore of Peconic Lake, a riverside habitat on a section of the Peconic River that is rich with songbirds, wading birds and turtles. This is a BYOK (Bring Your Own Kayak or canoe) event. Advance registration is required and is $15 for adults, $10 for children.

NYSDEC Peconic River Launch Site, 2283 South River Road, Calverton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

A Stroll on the Sound

Sunday, September 29, 10:30 a.m.

This nature walk, led by Steve Biasetti of the Group for the East End, will explore diverse habitats in Hallock State Park Preserve, including woodlands, freshwater ponds and the rocky shore of Long Island Sound. Participants will keep an eye out for wildlife, learn about local plants and identify shells along the beach. This event is free and family-friendly.

Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov/parks/181