Your Guide to Tracking East End Food Trucks This Fall

Food trucks might have seemed like a trend a few years ago, but they’ve since taken root in the East End dining scene, becoming an integral part of outdoor events throughout the summer months. While they may be a bit harder to find in the fall, many are still serving up the finest cuisine on wheels to those who know where to look. Take this handy post-summer schedule with you and savor the flavor of some of our favorite East End food trucks.

The Plaza Café Seafood Shack extends the reach of Plaza Café’s expertly prepared fresh seafood to wineries, special events and private affairs across the East End. Taste their sea-to-truck cuisine at the Water Mill Village Improvement Association Annual Car Show on September 7 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on the Water Mill Village Green, and at SouthamptonFest September 20–22. You can also catch the Seafood Shack at the Southampton Farmers Market, running every Saturday through October 13, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. 631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com

Throughout the summer the North Fork Table & Inn Food Truck offers a fun, outdoor dining experience to visitors of the Southold restaurant. After Labor Day, the truck disappears from the premises, though it has been spotted serving up delectable, seasonal cuisine at McCall Wines in Cutchogue in the autumn months. You won’t find any posted schedule for this elusive truck, so check McCall’s Facebook page regularly for your chance taste pure North Fork bliss. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Whole Le Crepe is a favorite among event planners, for its interactive food tasting experiences, delicious desserts and stunning presentation, courtesy of owner Tina Paola. If you’re not planning a big party in the near future, you can swing by Tanger 2 in Riverhead on weekends through October 13 from noon–6 p.m. for a taste of sweet, crepe-y goodness. 631-255-6055, wholelecrepe.com

Who doesn’t love a classic American burger? Well, vegans don’t, but that’s why the Alice in Wonderland–inspired Eat Me, Drink Me also offers a delicious falafel burger, plus black truffle fries, tacos, watermelon salad and more. You’ll find them at Riverhead’s Moustache Brewing Company on select Thursdays through November, as well as Just Plane Fun Day in East Hampton on September 7 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 631-892-7279, eatmedrinkmetruck.com

Smoked brisket, pork ribs, bacon and jalapeño mac and cheese and more traditional barbecue fair await you at Meat’s Meat. See what Pit Master Larry “Meat” Mondello is smoking up at the Greenport Maritime Festival September 20–22 and at the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons in Hampton Bays September 28–29. 516-984-2139, meatsmeat.com

When Mattitaco rolls into town, you know it’s going to be a fiesta! The truck packs all the Mexican hits—including burritos, tacos and quesadillas—plus burgers. You’ll find Mattitaco at a number of East End events this fall—such as Long Ireland’s Half Way to St. Patrick’s Day Party in Riverhead on September 14, East End Seaport Museum’s Land & Sea Gala in Greenport on September 20, the Greenport Maritime Festival that same weekend, Hallockville Museum Farm’s Food Truck Derby in Northville on October 26 and the East Hampton Fall Festival on October 19. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Hampton Chocolate Factory, which wowed Dan’s Taste of Two Forks guests with its indulgent and Hamptons-named ice cream sandwiches, will also make an appearance at the Greenport Maritime Festival. If that’s not enough to quell your chocolate craving, you can also find Hamptons Chocolate Factory stores in the Hamptons at 77 Main Street, Westhampton Beach and on the North Fork at 117 Main Street, Greenport. Inside, you’ll discover decadent ambrosia, artisan truffles, creamy chocolate bars, sweet popcorn and more. 800-861-0080, hamptonchocolatefactory.com