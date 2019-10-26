Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Joe Chierchio Explains His Love of Witches

New York-born-and-raised Joe Chierchio is no stranger to Dan’s Papers, having created many covers over the years. His latest piece is a celebration of a certain October holiday—but just wait until you hear where he got his inspiration!

Aside from the Halloween theme, what was the inspiration for this piece?

My inspiration for this piece, “Happy Halloween,” comes from my beautiful fiancée, Suzanne Wetanson. She is a witch—a good witch, which has bewitched me. She has an eerie ability to see the future when it comes to my work. I listen to her…or else!

What do you love most about Halloween?

I love witches, the good ones and the bad ones. I really liked the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz, the witch in the play Wicked and the witch from Bewitched on TV.

Your covers have always been a hit with our readers. Why do you think that is?

My covers are narrative. They tell a story, not just a pretty picture. The covers are fun and invite the viewer in. I love Norman Rockwell’s work—he was a great storyteller, capturing the pulse and humanity of America.

How has your art style evolved over the years?

My art is constantly changing. I still tell stories, but in a more contemporary way. Nostalgia with a feeling of today. “Bodies of Work,” “Female Heroes” and “Earth’s Species” are some of my current themes.

What’s been your proudest accomplishment as an artist?

I have many proud moments. Making a transition from being an art director in the advertising business to fine art. Allowing my art to change. Proud that people like my work and want my art to live in their homes.

See more of Joe Chierchio’s art at Arthur T. Kalaher Fine Art in Southampton, the Gallery Of Graphic Arts in New York City and online at joechierchioart.com.