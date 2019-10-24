Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Voting: Time’s Almost Up

And then there was one…week, that is, for everyone to get their votes in for the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best competition.

That’s right, at 11:59 p.m. on Halloween night, October 31, the polls will close for this year’s races to see who our readers believe represent the best of everything that the East End has to offer. That means there is still time to make your voice heard and throw your support behind the most amazing architect or the hottest hotel, the top tree service or most terrific taco, the favorite family attraction or the finest art gallery, the best builder or…well, you get the picture. The Hamptons and the North Fork are home to so many superlative businesses and experiences, and they all deserve a chance to shine—that’s what Dan’s Best of the Best is all about.

If you’ve been actively voting, good for you—and keep it up! Now, if you haven’t started voting yet, what are you waiting for? After signing up at DansBOTB.com you may come back and vote once a day, every day, in every category. The more you support your favorites, the better their chance of winning. Yes, that’s right—you are the secret to their success.

Dan’s Best of the Best began more than a quarter-century ago, and it continues to ask you, our readers, to join us in showcasing the ultimate in all things East End by selecting your favorites in more than 200 categories in the arenas of Arts & Entertainment; Food & Drink; Home & Personal Services; Pets; Professional Services; Recreation, Travel & Tourism; Restaurants & Nightlife; Shopping; and Health, Wellness & Beauty. Both the South Fork and the North Fork will be awarded their own set of Best of the Best winners, with the exception of Long Island Wine, which will encompass both forks in a single category.

Last year, Dan’s Best of the Best, presented by BNB Bank, drew a record-breaking number of voters sharing their picks for who should be honored, and the amazing turnout this year is showing all the 2019 races are as hotly contested as ever! Once the polls close and all votes are tallied—including the many write-ins we received during the first phase of voting—we will award Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze level winners in each category. No winners are final until the official announcement from Dan’s Hamptons Media, which will take place online on Dan’s List at DansBOTB.com, and then in the special December 6 winners issue of Dan’s Papers. We will also be inducting the newest members of the Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame when the announcements are released!

In keeping with tradition, those coveted Dan’s Best of the Best awards will be handed out at the annual cocktail party celebration at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead, which is always a night to remember. But the journey there can only be completed with your votes leading the way…

Voting for Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 31. All voting takes place online at DansBOTB.com.