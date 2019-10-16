Chow Down on Captivating East End Clam Chowder This Fall

The East End is widely revered as a place of bounty, both on farmlands and in local waters, so come fall, one can expect an outpouring of fresh, savory clam chowders. Many restaurants will have the soothing dish on offer this season, and there are a few special events coming up that will showcase skillful chowder-meisters from the Hamptons and North Fork.

On Saturday, October 19, the East Hampton Historical Farm Museum (EHHFM) hosts its annual Clam Chowder Contest. Fifteen contestants, comprising amateur home chefs and pros, share their best recipes, both traditional and innovative, in hopes of being named number one by the panel of expert food judges. For the $15 admission, guests receive an EHHFM mug and samples of all entries from noon–4 p.m. 131 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3892

Share the Harvest Farm celebrates all forms of chowder at the Chowdah Chowdown on Saturday, November, 9 from 1–4 p.m. at The Springs Tavern. With participating chefs from Smokin’ Wolf BBQ, The Clubhouse, Stuart’s Seafood, Peter Ambrose and others, guests will fill their reusable mugs with clam, fish, corn and chicken chowders, and gumbo, too. Tickets are $20 and benefit the Springs Food Pantry. 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, Springs. 631-527-7800, sharetheharvestfarm.org

The 8th Annual Greenport Shellabration washes over the village on December 7 and 8 from noon–4 p.m. With your event wristband, you’ll be able to enter Greenport’s premier restaurants trying incredible shellfish and chowders paired with local wines and beers. Proceeds benefit the Southold Project in Aquaculture Training (SPAT) and the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Marine Program and its Back to the Bays Initiative. Village of Greenport. shellabration.li

Want to make some fabulous chowder of your own? Here’s a recipe, courtesy of Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor.

Ingredients

4 ounces butter

4 ounces garlic, chopped

1 Tbs salt and pepper

1 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/2 gallon celery, diced

1/2 gallon onion, diced

1 gallon russet potato, diced

2 ounces thyme, chopped

2 ounces parsley, chopped

3 cans clam juice

4 cans chopped clams, drained (equal to 1 pound 2 ounces clam meat)

2 gallons heavy cream

2 gallons half & half

1 teaspoon paprika

5 bay leaves

1 container Wondra flour

1. Sweat garlic, celery, and onions in butter until soft, add flour to make a roux.

2. Add clam juice, clams, bay leaves and red pepper, reduce by ¼.

3. Add heavy cream and half & half, and reduce by ¼ more.

4. Add herbs and paprika, cook for 15 minutes.

5. Check for seasoning, salt and pepper as needed.

6. Boil potatoes separately, add when chowder is finished.

Want more? Here’s a Baron’s Cove recipe for Lobster Pot Pie.

Check out even more recipes.