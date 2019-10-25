East End Kids Event Highlights: October 26–October 31, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, October 26–October 31, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Sag Harbor’s Ragamuffin Parade & Pumpkin Trail

October 27, 1 p.m. & October 31, 3–5 p.m.

On October 27, children, adults and pets line up on Nassau Street before proceeding down Main Street in costume in celebration of Halloween. A fair at the Custom House follows the parade. Then, on Halloween, families are invited to trick or treat throughout the Sag Harbor Village business district. Just follow the pumpkins in the windows. Both events are free.

Sag Harbor Village, Main Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

Green Halloween: Recycled Crafts and Decorations

Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m.

Make your Halloween green this year with spooky decorations made from recycled materials. Learn about the importance of recycling in this fun for the whole family craft program. Reservations are $15; $10 for kids and must be made in advance.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Enchanted Forest Trail

October 26 & 27, noon–2 p.m.

Follow your guide to meet whimsical, fun and educational characters on Quogue Wildlife Refuge’s forest trails. The parking lot will be full of games and activities, so come in costume and prepare a magical day of play. Reservations are $10, and must be made in advance. The event is intended for children ages 2–7, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

SCC presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid

October 26 & 27, Times Vary

Based on one of Hans Christian Anderson’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. This production, directed by Bethany Dellapolla and musically directed by John Tocco, is colorful, melodious and fun for all ages. Tickets are $30; $15 for students.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Southampton’s Annual Rag A Muffin Parade

Sunday, October 27, 11:45 a.m.–3 p.m.

Children 9 and under are invited to show off their Halloween costumes at a special holiday event. Enjoy games and activities prior to the parade, which kicks off from Agawam Park at 1 p.m. The trick-or-treat Pumpkin Trail takes place immediately following the parade. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes. Free admission.

Agawam Park, Corner of Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com