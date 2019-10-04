East End Kids Event Highlights: October 4–October 5, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, October 4–October 5, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Paws on Parade

Saturday, October 5, 11 a.m.

Explore family-friendly activities on the grounds of the Rogers Mansion, including contests, an agility course, auctions, face painting and photo opportunities with Bay Street Theater’s Frankenstein Follies Halloween cast in character. Join a walk to the Bathing Corporation beach, a blessing of the animals at St. John’s Church and more. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 on event day.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonanimalshelter.com

Escape Room & Open Gym Night

Friday, October 4, 7:30–10 p.m.

Children in grades 5–12 are invited to a night of fun games and challenging puzzles. Join friends for basketball, soccer, kickball and wiffle ball in the gym, or, if you’re brave enough, assemble a team to take on the Southampton Youth Bureau’s Sherlock Holmes–themed escape room. Admission is $5, and roundtrip transportation is available for $2. Pre-registration to the 30-minute escape room sessions is recommended to guarantee a timeslot.

Southampton Youth Services, 1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Andy’s Annual Salamander Log Rolling

Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m.

Join South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) President Andy Sabin for this exciting, annual walk where you’ll discover two of the East End’s unusual native salamanders that live in the leaf litter on the forest floor. Advance reservation is required and costs $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Fees include free admission to the museum on the day of the event.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Teen Open Studio: Collage Face Mash Up

Saturday, October 5, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Artist Pamela Collins teaches young people ages 11–18 a variety of art techniques each month in the Parrish Art Museum’s teen open studios. In October, students will create unique face collages. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Admission is free.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118 ext.130, parrishart.org

Sunny Days: Family Celebration

Saturday, October 5, 1 p.m.

Join in a sun-filled afternoon of workshops, performances and gallery tours in celebration of Guild Hall’s Ugo Rondinone: Sunny Days exhibit. In addition to workshops led by local artists and performances by student ensembles, artist Ugo Rondinone will make an appearance to congratulate the more than 300 students whose artwork is displayed in the exhibit. Admission is free.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org