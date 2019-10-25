East End Halloween Parades, Trick-or-Treating, Haunted Houses & More

With the spookiest of holidays falling on a Thursday, frightening fun can be found across the Hamptons and North Fork over the next two weekends. And Halloween on the East End is more exciting than ever before, because the first-ever Dan’s Haunted Hamptons Bash is coming to Southampton on Saturday, November 2. Prepare for scares, costumes and family friendly fun at these wonderfully wicked parades, haunted houses, performances and parties.

Parades & Trick-or-Treating

What: Hampton Library Halloween Parade

Where: Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

When: Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m.

Join the Hampton Library for their annual family parade. Come dressed in your best costume and prepare to descend on the village in search of treats. myhamptonlibrary.org

What: Little Lucy’s Halloween Pet Parade

Where: Southampton Village

When: Saturday, October 26, 1 p.m.

Halloween is isn’t just fun for your human children. Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique hosts its annual parade of costumed pets this Saturday, stepping off from Agawam Park. The festivities also include live music, tasty treats, costume and raffle prizes, pets up for adoption and more. facebook.com/little-lucys

What: Southampton Rag-A-Muffin Fun & Pumpkin Trail

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

When: Sunday, October 27, 11:45 a.m.

Due to the impending rain, the annual Rag-A-Muffin Parade will be replaced with family games and activities at Rogers Memorial Library. If the weather clears up, the parade will proceed as normal, followed by the Pumpkin Trail, in which village merchants place paper pumpkins in their windows to invite in costumed trick-or-treaters. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. southamptonchamber.com

What: Sag Harbor Ragamuffin Parade & Pumpkin Trail

Where: Sag Harbor Village

When: October 27, 1 p.m. & October 31, 3–5 p.m.

Sag Harbor’s annual Halloween parade sets off from Nassau Street, with an impressive procession of adults, children and pets in colorful costumes marching down Main Street toward the outdoor after party at the Custom House. Then, on Halloween, the village offers a festive, safe environment to trick-or-treat—just follow the pumpkins in the windows of participating businesses throughout the business district. sagharborchamber.com

Haunted Houses & Trails

What: Enchanted Forest Trail

Where: Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue

When: October 26 & 27, noon–2 p.m.

Families with children 2–7 can follow a friendly guide to meet whimsical, fun and educational characters on Quogue Wildlife Refuge’s forest trails. The parking lot will be full of games and activities, so come in costume and prepare for a magical day of play. Just make sure to register in advance. quoguewildliferefuge.org

What: Spooky Walk

Where: Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, 2 Chet Swezey Road, Center Moriches

When: Saturday, October 26, 7–9 p.m.

Prepare for 45 minutes of horrors for a good cause. This Saturday is your last chance to embark on journey through a forest of fright that will donate 100% of proceeds to the Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck camp for children with disabilities. spookywalk.com

What: Southampton Ghost Hunting Fair

Where: Rogers Mansion and Halsey House in Southampton

When: October 26–November 2, 7 p.m.–midnight

With all Spooky Spirits ghost hunting tours sold out, the Southampton History Museum has created an all-new event to satiate the need to prove to your friends and family that you ain’t afraid of no ghosts. Book a private paranormal investigation of up to 10 people at the Rogers Mansion and up to 5 people at the Halsey House, where you’ll assist members of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators in their research. Light refreshments and tarot card readings will also be available. southamptonhistory.org.

What: Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse

Where: 215 South Country Road, Bellport

When: October 26–November 2, Times Vary

East Enders have quivering in fear at this terrifying house of horrors all month long, and they keep going back for more. Often hailed as the one of the scariest haunted houses in New York, it’s definitely not a good idea for kids to go at night. However, daytime hours offer spooky fun for all ages. gatewayshauntedplayhouse.com.

What: Darkside Haunted House

Where: 5184 Route 25A, Calverton

When: October 26–November 2, Times Vary

This frightening destination offers scares inside the house and outside in the creepy village, sending shivers down your spine as soon as you exit your car. With 14,000 square feet of fright, this may be too much for little kids to handle, so children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult. darksideproductions.com.

Performing Arts

What: Frankenstein Follies

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

When: October 26 & 27, Times vary

Stages, A Children’s Theatre Workshop, Inc. presents a special anniversary production of its Halloween musical revue, featuring local youth performers dressed as vampires, werewolves and other familiar monsters. This Saturday night, Frankenstein Follies celebrates its birthday with a special alumni performance and reception that you won’t want to miss. baystreet.org

What: Dracula

Where: Vail-Leavitt Music Hall, 18 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead

When: October 26–November 3, Times vary

Bram Stoker’s seminal tale of horror and mystery has been the subject of many films, innumerable stories and countless portrayals of the famous vampire. This Halloween, face the terrifying Dracula at a bone-chilling production at the possibly haunted Vail-Leavitt Music Hall. draculatheplay.com

What: Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Where: Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue

When: October 26–November 10, Times Vary

The Hampton Theatre Company presents Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, a reimagining of Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. In the search for an ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must try to sort out a dizzying web of clues, disguises and deceit. hamptontheatre.org

Parties

What: Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks Halloween Party

Where: Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead

When: Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Children are sure to enjoy the wide array of fun at the aquarium’s annual party—including raffle prizes, candy for trick-or-treating, author readings, demonstrations, arts and crafts, music, games and more, with half-price admission for kids in costume. longislandaquarium.com

What: Halloween Silent Disco Dance Party

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane Southampton

When: Saturday, October 26, 7–11 p.m.

Southampton Arts Center presents one final outdoor dance party for 2019. The unbelievably fun—and quiet—rave features special headphones playing what two DJs are spinning, including top hits from the ’70s to today. Prizes will be awarded to the night’s best costumes. Tickets are $10 and should be purchased in advance to guarantee headphones. southamptonartscenter.org

What: Day of the Dead Halloween Bash

Where: 40 Bowden Square, Southampton

When: Saturday, October 26, 7 p.m.–midnight

Celebrate Halloween and Day of the Dead at Union Cantina’s bone-chilling party. Dance all night to live music by Souliztik while sipping Espolon Tequila and noshing on passed hors d’oeuvres. Prizes go out to the best costumes of the evening, though you don’t need to be in costume to take advantage of the three-course prix fixe dinner special. unioncantina.net

What: Baby’s First Halloween Bash

Where: CMEE, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

When: Tuesday, October 29, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Families with infants up to 18 months should make a point to visit the Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE) on Tuesday for a chance to enjoy crafts, music, free play, light refreshments and more with fellow parents. cmee.org

What: Dan’s Haunted Hamptons Bash

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane Southampton

When: Saturday, November 2, 7–11 p.m.

Put on your wildest costume and get ready for a spooktacular night at the hottest Halloween party in the Hamptons! The inaugural Haunted Hamptons Bash promises ghoulishly groovy tunes and wild dancing; a costume contest with fabulous prizes; an outpouring of beer, wine and cocktails; and frighteningly delicious bites from Union Cantina, Union Burger Bar and Southampton Social Club. Everyone age 21 and over is invited, so grab tickets for you and your friends for $60 before they sell out! HamptonsHalloween.com

For more Halloween events and parties, visit DansPapers.com/Events.