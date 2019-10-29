Southampton Arts Center’s Halloween Silent Disco Dance Party in Photos

Southampton Arts Center held the Halloween Silent Disco Dance Party, their last quiet rave of the season, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Costumed guests danced all night long to the infectious tunes spun by two expert DJs, including classics from the ’70s to today, without making a peep, thanks to special wireless headphones provided at the event.

To learn more about Southampton Arts Center, visit southamptonartscenter.org.