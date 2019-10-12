Jimmy Fallon Chats with Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon appeared on Amagansett’s Andy Cohen’s show Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, October 10. During the fun-filled interview, Fallon re-enacted several famous “dance moves” from various Real Housewives stars, discussed their favorite Grateful Dead songs, Fallon’s new book, This Is Baby, and other topics. Cohen has been on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon several times and the two have an easy rapport.

During the After Show, viewers called in to ask Fallon questions. One question asked was about Tonight Show guests Cher and Hamptonite Madonna and whether they were divas or not. Fallon answered that the two mega-stars were not divas at all and were easy to work with.

Fallon also answered a question about his “slow jam news” segment, which recently featured Democratic Presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris. He admitted that Buttigieg “nailed it,” but noted that Harris was also very “smooth.”