Questlove Cookbook Includes Jimmy Fallon Chicken Burger

Questlove, whose band The Roots serves as the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, just released Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: A Dinner Party for Friends, Their Recipes, and the Songs They Inspire (Abrams Image). One of the recipes included in the book is Fallon’s Air-Fried Chicken Burger.

The musician appeared on NBC’s TODAY to talk about the new book during the Today Food segment, which featured Hamptons faves Hoda Kotb and Andy Cohen. Questlove discussed how East Hampton’s Martha Stewart wrote the foreword and how he inspired her to change her opinion on the idea of a potluck (ironically, she never liked potlucks, a stance that has shifted given her show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party). “As The Roots, we’ve been throwing these types of dinners for 25 years,” he explained.

Each food in the book is paired with a song, and Fallon’s dish goes with Bruce Springsteen’s “Hungry Heart.” Questlove compiled the recipes from his “food salons,” high-end potlucks with various chefs and celebrities.

Other recipes highlighted during the segment included Eric Ripert’s salmon rillettes, Fred Armisen’s fried plantains and Maya Rudolph’s chocolate chili.

Check out the TODAY video here. Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: A Dinner Party for Friends, Their Recipes, and the Songs They Inspire is available now.