Check out the Trailer for Naomi Watts’ New Thriller ‘The Wolf Hour’

East Ender Naomi Watts’ new thriller, The Wolf Hour, will be released on December 6. The film, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival this past January to positive reviews, has dropped an atmospheric new trailer.

Distributor Brainstorm Media says of the film: “It’s July 1977, and New York City is awash with escalating violence. A citywide blackout is triggering fires, looting, and countless arrests, and the Son of Sam murders are riddling the city with panic. June, once a celebrated counterculture figure, attempts to retreat from the chaos by shutting herself inside the yellowed walls of her grandmother’s South Bronx apartment. But her doorbell is ringing incessantly, the heat is unbearable, and creeping paranoia and fear are taking hold. Visitors, some invited, some unsolicited, arrive one by one, and June must determine whom she can trust and whether she can find a path back to her former self.”

Watts is a two-time Academy Award nominee and has received immense acclaim for her committed, intense work. After small roles in television series in the UK and Australia, Watts was cast in auteur David Lynch’s pilot, Mulholland Drive, which was meant to be a spiritual successor of sorts to his original TV masterwork, Twin Peaks. Originally conceived as twisty Hollywood-set thriller, ABC passed on the show, and Lynch reworked it into a two-hour film that garnered Lynch an Academy Award nomination and Watts several acting honors. Since then, Watts has starred in such films as The Ring, 21 Grams, J. Edgar, The Sea of Trees, and featured heavily in Lynch’s 2017 Twin Peaks series for Showtime.

Check out the trailer for The Wolf Hour above.