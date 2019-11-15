Watch the Trailer for ‘Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest’ Documentary

Montauk singer Dave Gahan‘s seminal band Depeche Mode has a new documentary film, Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest, hitting theaters on Thursday, November 21. Watch the trailer to get a glimpse of what you’ll see on the big screen.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker and long-time artistic collaborator Anton Corbijn, this brand new feature-length film seeks to give audiences a unique look into the incredible power of music to connect and empower people by taking a deep dive into the emotional stories of six Depeche Mode fans from across the globe. In addition to these fans’ stories, Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest integrates footage of the band performing the two final shows of their 2017-2018 Global Spirit Tour. During the tour, Gahan and Depeche Mode played to more than 3 million fans at 115 performance dates all over the world.

Depeche Mode formed in 1980 and released their debut album, Speak & Spell, in 1981. They are now credited with 14 studio albums and six live albums, as well as 10 compilations, 12 boxed sets, 13 video albums, 55 singles and 70 music videos.

Spirits in the Forest is a special event film that will be screened in more than 2,400 cinemas worldwide, only on November 21. Right now, the closest venues to the Hamptons are in Holtsville, Stony Brook, Deer Park, Huntington and Farmingdale, along with shows in NYC, including Brooklyn and Queens.

Visit spiritsintheforest.com for location details and to book tickets.