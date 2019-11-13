Hamptons Event Highlights: November 15–November 17, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, November 15–November 17, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Latino Film Festival of the Hamptons

November 15–17, Times Vary

The Organización Latino-Americana (OLA) presents their annual weekend-long festival showcasing Spanish-language films with English subtitles from promising young filmmakers. On Friday night, the Parrish Art Museum screens Antes Que Llegue el Ferry, a futuristic dark comedy set after the restoration of US-Cuba relations. The screening includes a Golden Pear Café reception and a live video discussion with the creators. Festivities begin with a bilingual museum tour at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday night, Guild Hall screens Amalia, La Secretaria, a dramedy about a secretary’s loss of professional control after meeting an intriguing maintenance guy. Afterward, lead actress and comedienne Marcela Benjumea will discuss the movie via video chat. An opening reception kicks off the screening at 6 p.m. Sunday’s event is a 2 p.m. family screening of Pachamama, an animated film about a young boy who dreams of becoming a shaman, at Greenport High School.

For tickets and more info, visit olalatinofilmfest2019.eventbrite.com.

Girls Night Out

Friday, November 15, 7 p.m.

The evening includes complimentary wine, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent and chance auctions, spa pampering, music, dancing and the pink bowtie–wearing glow guys. Wear your wildest pink outfit for a chance to win the night’s big award! 100% of proceeds benefit the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. girlsnightout2019.splashthat.com

National Theatre Live: Hansard

Friday, November 15, 7 p.m.

See two-time Olivier Award winners Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings in a brand-new play by Simon Wood, broadcast live from the esteemed National Theatre in London. Following politician Robin Hesketh and his wife of 30 years, Diana, the story quickly progresses from the familiar rhythms of marital scrapping into a blood sport. Tickets are $18.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4050, guildhall.org

Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks

Friday, November 15, 10 p.m.

Gene Casey formed the Lone Sharks after moving to the East End in 1988, and they went on to become a mainstay in the late 1990s Hamptons music scene. Casey will perform original and classic roots Americana alongside bandmates Paul Scher (saxophone), Pete Crugnale (bass) and Chris Ripley (drums). Tickets are $10. No one under 21 will be admitted.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

EHTPS Lighthouse Peek Hike

Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m.

Join Laurie DeVito and Aggie Cindrich of the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society (EHTPS) for a four-mile hike that heads east on a serpentine trail toward a beautiful scenic view of Gardiners Bay. After continuing along the waterfront, the group will peek at the Cedar Point Lighthouse before heading to the camping area. See the EHTPS website for membership details.

Cedar Point County Park Office, 5 Cedar Point Road, Northwest Harbor. 631-813-6988, ehtps.org

An Evening of Song

Saturday, November 16, 7 p.m.

Southampton Cultural Center (SCC) hosts an evening of melodious music, featuring selections from Georges Bizet to Broadway by classical concert soloist Emily Paccasassi and special guests, tenor vocalist Darren Ottati and violinist Song-A Cho. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $25. Proceeds allow SCC to provide enriching cultural programming to the Hamptons.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org