Hamptons Event Highlights: Thanksgiving Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, November 29–December 1, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

East Hampton House & Garden Tour

November 29, 6 p.m. & November 30, 1–4:30 p.m.

Explore five spectacular East Hampton Town properties while supporting the East Hampton Historical Society in its goals to educate and preserve local history. Festivities begin with a lavish cocktail party at the Maidstone Club on Friday with the tour on Saturday. Tickets are $65 to the house tour only and $200 for the tour and party.

Maidstone Club, 50 Old Beach Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

Film: Breath

Friday, November 29, 6 p.m.

Based on the award-winning, international best-selling novel by Tim Winton, Simon Baker’s directorial debut, Breath, follows two teenage boys, Pikelet and Loonie, growing up in a remote corner of the Western Australian coast. Hungry for discovery, the pair form an unlikely friendship with Sando, a mysterious older surfer and adventurer who pushes the boys to take risks that will have a lasting and profound impact on their lives. Tickets are $15.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Literature Live! Presents A Raisin in the Sun

November 29–December 1, Times vary

Bay Street Theater’s educational theater program, Literature Live!, presents a new production of Lorraine Hansberry’s classic play A Raisin in the Sun. This spectacular production is must-see for families and individuals of all ages and backgrounds.Tickets are $15–$45.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Montauk Lighthouse Lighting

November 30, 4 p.m. & December 1 , 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Witness a spectacular sight on Saturday night as the lighthouse’s holiday lights are turned on for the season. Then on Sunday, meet Santa and enjoy various holiday family activities. It costs $50,000 to light the lighthouse for the holiday season, so while admission to the festivities is free, consider donating to the East End’s nonprofit landmark.

Montauk Lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montauklighthouse.com

Southampton Parade of Lights

Saturday, November 30, 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Enjoy the annual Parade of Lights that ushers in the holiday season with decorated and lighted fire trucks and emergency service vehicles beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a Christmas tree lighting celebration in Agawam Park with a visit from Santa at the Southampton Cultural Center, and a fireworks display immediately following. Admission is free.

Agawam Park, Southampton Cultural Center and throughout Southampton Village. southamptonchamber.com