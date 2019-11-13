South O’ the Highway

Martha Stewart Partners with Williams Sonoma for Thanksgiving Dinner

This complete, fabulous meal will be a guaranteed hit at the dinner table.

SOTH Team November 13, 2019
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

East Hampton’s Martha Stewart has a new kitchen partner: Williams Sonoma. The cookware company just launched Martha Stewart’s Complete Thanksgiving Dinner, a complete meal for eight that includes Mushroom, Leek and Herb Stuffing, Classic Cranberry Sauce and more. Said Stewart of the partnership in a statement, “The dishes we created include the highest quality ingredients and are some of my favorite recipes that I have served to friends and family. We do all the hard for you—you serve a delicious holiday meal without all the muss and fuss!” 

Martha Stewart's Complete Thanksgiving Dinner
Martha Stewart’s Complete Thanksgiving Dinner, Photo: Business Wire

Here’s the complete menu from Williams Sonoma:

Mushroom, Leek, and Herb Stuffing—Stewart’s artisan bread stuffing features shiitake, oyster and cremini mushrooms, enhanced by leeks and aromatic herbs

Classic Cranberry Sauce—traditional autumn blend of plump, tangy-sweet cranberries and aromatic orange zest, spiced with cinnamon

Celery Root and Yukon Gold Potato Puree—velvety puree of celery root, Yukon Gold potatoes, heavy cream and butter, highlighted by thyme and black pepper

Cauliflower Custard—savory roasted cauliflower in light cream sauce, topped with shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano and Gruyère cheese

Sweet Potato Puree with Browned Butter Maple Syrup—silken puree of sweet potatoes, enhanced with pure maple syrup, dairy butter and hint of black pepper

Apple Cranberry Crisp—freshly harvested Granny Smith apples and cranberries with crisp toppings of rolled oats, brown sugar and warm spices

Willie Bird Fresh Free-Range Turkey (optional)—from the famed Willie Bird ranch in Sonoma County, California, this legendary all-natural bird is among the world’s best – extraordinarily juicy, succulent and flavorful

Orders must be placed by Friday, November 22 before midnight.

Visit williams-sonoma.com for more information.

