‘Match Game’ Starring Alec Baldwin Renewed for Another Season

Let the games begin (again)! ABC has renewed its summertime hit Match Game for a new season and will continue to be hosted by Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin.

TVLine.com reports that ABC also renewed To Tell the Truth, $100,000 Pyramid, Celebrity Family Feud and Holey Moley. “Summer has become synonymous with ABC’s ‘Fun & Games’ brand,” ABC Entertainment’s Rob Mills, SVP of Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night said in a statement. “To have these shows return is a testament to their strength, and the excitement and fun they bring each week. These are legit star-studded shows that celebrate everything we love about the spirit of competition. Thanks to them and The Bachelorette, we dominated summer and are doubling down on next year.”

Baldwin recently appeared in Motherless Brooklyn, a film directed by Edward Norton featuring Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Leslie Mann and Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Ethan Suplee and Fisher Stevens. He also continues to play a fictionalized President Donald Trump on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, a role he’s played since 2016. His Trump has been such a hit with audiences and critics alike that he won a Critics’ Choice Award and an Emmy for the character. In 2017, Baldwin and Kurt Anderson published You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody).