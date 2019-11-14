North Fork Event Highlights: November 15–November 17, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, November 15–November 17, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Foghat in Concert

Friday, November 15, 8 p.m.

Suffolk Theater welcomes to the stage one of rock ’n’ roll’s hardest-rocking bands ever. Foghat’s lively performances are a testament to why they’ve been touring since the ’70s, and their set is as intense as ever with the incredible energy and musicianship that one would expect from such a timeless English rock band. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65–$75.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Jarrod Spector in (Con)artist

Friday, November 15, 8 p.m.

Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector—known for his roles in Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys and The Cher Show—takes you backstage in a life and career marked by his unique ability to inhabit the soul and spirit of performers from all genres of music. Tickets are $52.



Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, stallercenter.com

Holiday Wreath Making Class

Saturday, November 16, 1 p.m.

Learn to make your own nature-inspired holiday wreath of greens, grasses, cones and more, with the help of Shelter Island’s home-grown naturalist, Sarah Shepherd. Registration is $65 and includes all materials. For more info, or to reserve your space, email farmstand@sylvestermanor.org.

Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island. sylvestermanor.org

Angles Exhibition: Photographs by E. Cindy Stein & Mike McLaughlin

Saturday, November 16, 4–7 p.m.

William Ris Gallery’s final show of the year, Angles, opens this Saturday with a reception honoring photographers E. Cindy Stein and Mike McLaughlin. The artists’ love for Manhattan stirs this collection as each put their own unique spin on interiors and exteriors of iconic landmarks, capturing the energy and essence of the city. The exhibition runs through December 29.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Winemaker for a Day: VIP Blending Class

Sunday, November 17, noon–3 p.m.

At Sannino Vineyard, you have the opportunity to be a winemaker for a day. With this exclusive session, you and your guest will have the chance to learn how to blend a custom bottle of wine as you learn about life as a vintner. Registration is $225.

Sannino Vineyard, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com