North Fork Event Highlights: November 8–November 11, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, November 8–November 11, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Veterans Day on the North Fork

November 10–16, Times Vary

In honor of Veterans Day, a week’s worth of North Fork events helps you celebrate and thank our brave veterans for their incredible service.

Veterans eat free at a special pancake breakfast hosted by Riverhead’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (620 Parkway Street, Riverhead) on Sunday, November 10 from 8–11:30 a.m.

American Legion Post 803 (51655 Main Road, Southold) hosts a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11, which will be followed by brunch for local vets, served by the Rotary Club of Southold.

Admission to the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum (300 West Main Street, Riverhead) is waived for veterans from November 13–16, in alignment with the newly renovated exhibit Long Island in Conflict, which features a collection of uniforms, weapons and medals from Long Island’s military history.

Marlon Wayans at Suffolk Theater

Friday, November 8, 8 p.m.

From comedy films including White Chicks and Scary Movie to his standup debut, Marlon Wayans has proven himself as a unique talent among the Wayans siblings. Now, he’s bringing his latest set of personal, biting and hilarious material to the East End. Doors to the bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65–$79.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Family Nature Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, November 9, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Join Group for the East End for their seventh annual family nature scavenger hunt along the trails of Downs Farm Preserve, where you’re sure to find hidden prizes along the way. Come dressed as your favorite animal, and spend the morning exploring your wild side. The event is free, but registration is required by emailing Christine Tylee at ctylee@eastendenvironment.org.

Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. groupfortheeastend.org

Rum Running: Talk and Tasting

Saturday, November 9, 3:30 p.m.

In Hotels and Inns of the North Fork, co-authors Amy Folk and Geoffrey Fleming delve into the topic of North Fork rum running during Prohibition times. In this talk and tasting, Folk will share incredible stories based on extensive archival research. Appetizers will be served. The event is free, but registration is required by emailing Matt Montelione at matt.montelione@ohsny.org.

Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Sea Turtle Aid Lecture and Beach Cleanup

Monday, November 11, 1 p.m.

Atlantic Marine Conservation Society scientists teach about the four species of sea turtles that visit local waters, how they can become cold stunned and stranded on East End beaches what you can do to help them. Participants ages 6–16 will receive a free beach stewardship backpack provided by NY Connect Kids to Parks.

Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov

