Pick Your Own Christmas Tree at These North Fork Tree Farms

The holiday season, for many, is incomplete without the fresh and lovely smell of a live Christmas tree. While artificial trees are certainly convenient, there’s something to be said for taking the truly traditional route and picking up a fresh evergreen at the local farms. Take that one step further and chop one down!

Celebrate this age-old Christmas tradition at any of these local North Fork tree farms.

Finks Country Farm in Wading River has been offering a wide array of Christmas trees for more than half a century. Choose from a variety of Douglas, Fraser, concolor and noble firs. Kids can also enjoy train and pony rides, live animals, hot cider, holiday music, visits from Santa Claus and more. 6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

At their Baiting Hollow Nursery in Calverton, Lewin’s Christmas Tree Farm provides cut-your-own trees from 1–15 feet tall, including Douglas fir, blue spruce, Norway spruce and white pine. 812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Open April–January, Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm in Cutchogue is always ready to fulfill your arboreal desires. Visit their 23-acre farm and peruse Douglas and concolor firs, and blue spruce trees, then buy ornaments to decorate them, and a whole lot more, in the 2,500-square-foot Christmas store. In business since 1979, the Edson family sprays all trees for insects and diseases, and shears each for proper shape and density. Grab a saw, pick out your tree and get to cutting! Santa is on premises every weekend after Thanksgiving. 30105 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8569, santaschristmastreefarm.com

Family owned and operated since 1987, Mattituck’s Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm grows some excellent specimens and is home to all sorts of holiday fun. Drop by to pick out a Douglas or Fraser fir, potted or balled trees, or even a Charlie Brown-style tree. Then stay for caroling, wine tastings and kids activities, or visit the gift shop and snack shed. 20685 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com

The small but super-friendly Zuhoski Farms operates two farms in Cutchogue—one on the corner of Bridge Lane and Route 48, and the other (only on weekends) at 11825 Oregon Road. Find pre-cut Fraser and Douglas firs, or pick your favorite tree and they’ll cut it down. 631-734-5036, zuhoskifarms.com