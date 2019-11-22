PopHampton: ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘Plaza Suite’ and More

From Marvel films to classic stage plays, Hamptonites are everywhere! Check out these five projects from local actors, writers and directors.

Black Widow

Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson reprises her now-iconic role as Marvel hero Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, a reformed KGB assassin who sacrificed herself to literally save the universe in Avengers: Endgame. In this prequel, Romanoff is forced to face her past as it comes back to haunt her. Actual plot details are scarce, but the film is said to take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and will also star David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh. Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow releases on May 1, 2020.

Days of Our Lives

East Hamptonite Ron Carlivati is the head writer of this storied soap opera, which has been on the air since November 8, 1965. Carlivati, who has previously written for General Hospital and the now-defunct One Life to Live, made soap history on the November 8 episode when the show jumped forward an entire year. This is the perfect time to start watching, with a set of stories designed for both longtime fans and newcomers to enjoy, as well as compelling characters and several tantalizing mysteries about what happened in the missing year. Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

Plaza Suite

Two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick and his wife, two-time Emmy winner Sarah Jessica Parker, join each other onstage in this Broadway revival of the Neil Simon classic. In this play about relationships, Broderick and Parker play three different couples staying in a famous hotel room: Karen and Sam, who may be headed for divorce; Muriel and Jesse, former high school sweethearts who rediscover their love; and Norma and Roy, a mother and father getting ready to celebrate their daughter’s wedding. Plaza Suite runs from March 13–July 12.

Riverdale

Now in its fourth season, Riverdale continues to turn the wholesome world of Archie Comics on its head. The show features Water Mill resident Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, whose storyline this season has explored the character’s backstory. Riverdale recently revealed that Hiram, who is Hispanic, changed his name from Jaime Luna to Hiram Lodge so he’d fit in with high society. His long-lost daughter, Hermosa, was also introduced and is causing trouble in his other daughter Veronica’s life. Riverdale is on The CW.

West Side Story

East Hampton director Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation is set to be released next year. Starring Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff and Rita Moreno as newly created character Valentina, this musical drama features the music of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. Tony Kushner has adapted the Arthur Laurents stage script for a new era. West Side Story releases on December 18, 2020.

