Seasonal Markets Guide: Deck Your Halls with East End Crafts

The holidays don’t truly begin until our halls are decked, trees are trimmed and all our glimmering lights are lit. Thanksgiving weekend kicks off a wonderful schedule of seasonal markets offering unique crafts and artisan items to decorate your Hamptons or North Fork home. There’s something special for everyone, no matter your taste or style.

Hamptons

Marders’ 44th Annual Open House

120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton

Locals and visitors have come to rely on Marders’ Annual Open House for unique holiday home décor. From Friday, November 29–Sunday, December 1, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., find truly unique items, listen to live music (1–4 p.m.) and delight in freshly baked cookies and hot cider. Each of the three days has special events for kids and adults, including live birds of prey from 1–3 p.m. every day.

Holiday Pop-Up Shop at Parrish Art Museum

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

The Parrish Art Museum is opening a Holiday Pop-Up Shop just inside the lobby over Thanksgiving weekend. Shop for brand-new holiday items for the home, such as artfully wrapped double-wick candles and diffusers in holiday scents including Black Forest, Winter Frost and Peppermint Bark; glazed bamboo salad bowls; and the brand new Parrish Honey—the first production from the museum’s own beehives. The shop is open November 29–December 1 during regular gallery hours: Friday from 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

8th Annual Holiday Gift Show at Topping Rose House

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Southampton Soap Company and Friends return for this craft fair featuring the finest handcrafted artisanal gifts the East End has to offer on December 14 and 15, as well as December 21 and 22 from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Homegrown for the Holidays: Hayground School’s Artisanal Food & Craft Bazaar

151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton

Visit the Hayground School for their Eighth annual artisanal food and craft bazaar on Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Peruse works from artists, food purveyors and vendors, including handcrafted items by Morelands Upcycling, Sag Harbor Glass, Green Door Woodworks and Handmade in Sag Harbor, as well as art by Danielle Leef Photography, Scales and Tails Prints, Dennis Bontempo Photography and Mary Jaffe Pottery. Sales directly support local artisans and businesses.

North Fork

Suffolk County Historical Society’s 9th Annual Wooden Wonderland Holiday Craft Show & Sale

300 West Main Street, Riverhead

Enjoy a magnificent display of holiday arts and crafts for one day only on Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Vendors will offer ornaments, home decor, wreaths, soaps and candles, rustic Santas and gnomes, wood carvings, clothing, stained glass, pottery and more one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted gifts made right here on the East End. Also, look for woodworking and woodcarving demonstrations throughout the day. Admission is free.

Southold Historical Society Annual Holiday Fair

970 Peconic Lane, Peconic

Shop for treasures to enhance your home on Saturday, December 7 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Visitors can also bid on a range of gift baskets in a special auction. Enjoy the bake sale and café, and bring the kids for crafts and face painting. Santa will greet children from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Photos with Santa and admission are free. Sales support Southold Historical Society.