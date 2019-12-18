Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: East End Dog Breeder

Dan's Best of the BestShopping & Style

Put your trust in the community to bring home your fur-ever friend.

Finding the right puppy or dog for you requires knowledge and research about different breeds, but it also means you need to find a reputable breeder. Dan’s Papers readers and voters have done the vetting for you and elected these local businesses as the Best of the Best servicing the Hamptons and North Fork.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
East End Dog Breeder Winners

Platinum
Sportsman’s Kennels
75 Schultz Road, Manorville
631-727-3550, sportsmanskennels.com

Gold
Labradoodles of Long Island
46 Buccaneer Lane, Setauket-East Setauket
631-941-1111, labradoodlesoflongisland.com

Silver
Australian Shepherd Puppies Long Island
24 Diane Drive, Manorville
631-672-8356

Bronze
Long Island Yorkie Puppies
188 Meadowmere Avenue, Mastic
631-578-6854, yorkiepuppiesoflongisland.com

