Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Lobster Roll

The Hamptons offers such an excellent variety of this delicious regional treat, in a wide array of styles, it’s not easy to pick just one favorite. Dan’s Papers readers thought long and hard, put in their votes and elected Dan’s Best of the Best South Fork Lobster roll to save you the trouble.
You won’t be disappointed when digging in to these winners.
See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
South Fork Lobster Roll Winners
Platinum
Lobster Roll aka LUNCH
1980 Montauk Highway, Amagansett
631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com
Gold
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com
Silver
Tillie’s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
290 Old Montauk Hwighway, Montauk
631-668-1729
Bronze
Ed’s Lobster Bar Sag Harbor
1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1131, lobsterbarnyc.com/location/sag-harbor