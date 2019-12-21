Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Lobster Roll

The Hamptons offers such an excellent variety of this delicious regional treat, in a wide array of styles, it’s not easy to pick just one favorite. Dan’s Papers readers thought long and hard, put in their votes and elected Dan’s Best of the Best South Fork Lobster roll to save you the trouble.

You won’t be disappointed when digging in to these winners.

See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

South Fork Lobster Roll Winners

Platinum

Lobster Roll aka LUNCH

1980 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

Gold

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

Silver

Tillie’s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

290 Old Montauk Hwighway, Montauk

631-668-1729

Bronze

Ed’s Lobster Bar Sag Harbor

1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-725-1131, lobsterbarnyc.com/location/sag-harbor