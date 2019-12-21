Hampton Eats

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Lobster Roll

You won't be disappointed when digging in to these winners.

Dan's Best of the Best December 21, 2019
Dan's Best of the Best 2019 South Fork Lobster Roll

The Hamptons offers such an excellent variety of this delicious regional treat, in a wide array of styles, it’s not easy to pick just one favorite. Dan’s Papers readers thought long and hard, put in their votes and elected Dan’s Best of the Best South Fork Lobster roll to save you the trouble.

You won’t be disappointed when digging in to these winners.

See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.

The Lobster Roll leaderboard

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
South Fork Lobster Roll Winners

Platinum
Lobster Roll aka LUNCH
1980 Montauk Highway, Amagansett
631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

Gold
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

Silver
Tillie’s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
290 Old Montauk Hwighway, Montauk
631-668-1729

Bronze
Ed’s Lobster Bar Sag Harbor
1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1131, lobsterbarnyc.com/location/sag-harbor

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

December 21, 2019
17

Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Christine D’Addario Shares Her Holiday Vision

Liz Joyce and Itty Bitty the Marzipan Bunny
December 20, 2019
59

East End Kids Event Highlights: December 20–25 2019

Nancy Atlas
December 20, 2019
70

Nancy Atlas Fireside Sessions Returns to Bay Street in 2020

CeeLo Green
December 19, 2019
102

North Fork Event Highlights: December 19–22, 2019