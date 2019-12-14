Beyoncé Album ‘Lemonade’ Named AP Album of the Decade

East Hampton’s Beyoncé has yet another accolade to add to her repertoire. Her album, Lemonade, has been named the Associated Press‘s Album of the Decade.

The AP writes:

At the beginning of this decade, Beyoncé was already the greatest singer of her generation. She won a record six Grammys in a single night, had women AND MEN “oh-oh-oh’ing” to the fun sound of “Single Ladies” and continued to be a beast of a performer. But somehow Superwoman — shoot, she’s Superman, too! — found a way to do more: Like a boss she launched her own company, Parkwood Entertainment, and really took the bull by the horns of her career. In 2011, she released the R&B adventure “4,” featuring classics like “Countdown,” “Love on Top,” “Party,” “End of Time,” “I Care” and “I Miss You.” Three years later — in surprise form — came “Beyoncé,” her bold, audacious and daring album that showcased a new side of Beyoncé: Goodbye was the girl who cared about topping the charts, and born was an artist, a true storyteller, a grown woman. Somehow, she topped herself again with “Lemonade,” which still tastes as good as it did when it was released in 2016. The usually private Beyoncé bares her soul on the album, singing about a troubled relationship, black pride and motherhood in a brave way. Lyrically, she’s on point and honest over beats and sounds that range from rap to rock to country and pop. “Who the (expletive) do you think I am,” she brashly asks on “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” which co-stars Jack White. The answer: the greatest of all time.

Lemonade, released to massive fanfare April 23, 2016, is the sixth album by Beyoncé. It was a monumental success, launching via streaming first and then physically on May 6. It topped Billboard charts, featured five singles and won two Grammy Awards.

Back in March, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z received the GLAAD Vanguard Award for their efforts to promote LGBT acceptance. She was named Entertainer of the Year by the NAACP this year (and in 2004). In 2018, Beyoncé and Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez were named among the top 10 highest paid women in music, with the former raking in $60 million. She also nabbed the top spot in the 2018 BBC Power List. These recent honors are in addition to the (literally) hundreds of awards the icon has gotten over the years. Billboard also named her Executive of the Year Award.