Hamptons Celebrity Year in Review: Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson

As 2019 comes to a close, we’re looking back on our favorite East End celebrity news from throughout the year.

Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson had a banner year, with an engagement, several huge movies and more.

Scarlett Johansson Grabs Golden Globe Nomination (December 11): The star has been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for her work in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which also features Hamptonite Alan Alda. Johansson’s other high-profile film, Jojo Rabbit, which screened at this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival, is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

On-Set Photos Leaked as Scarlett Johansson Shoots Black Widow (June 28): Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is currently filming at Pinewood Studios in England. Photos from the set surfaced on Twitter, seeming to reveal a potential villain for the film.In photos tweeted out by Daniel Richtman, a character who appears similar to comic book villain Taskmaster is featured prominently. In the comics, Tony Masters is a villainous (and occasional reluctantly heroic) mercenary able to mimic the physical movements of anyone, making him a formidable foe for Black Widow—who is an expert fighter, spy and trained assassin. The character’s first comic book appearance was in The Avengers #195 from May 1980. In addition to Johansson, Florence Pugh (Outlaw King), Rachel Weiss (recently Oscar nominated for The Favourite) and David Harbour (Sheriff Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Montauk-inspired hit Stranger Things) are also confirmed as cast members, and most speculate that Pugh, seen in on-set photos with Johansson, will play fellow Russian super spy Yelena Bulova.

ScarJost Forever: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Engaged (May 20): After two years of dating, Johansson and Montauk regular Colin Jost got engaged. The couple made it official with a confirmation from Johansson’s publicist to the Associated Press, though she did not offer a wedding date. Jost and Johansson met on the set of Saturday Night Live when she hosted the show in 2017, during the summer after her divorce to second husband Romain Dauriac (she was also married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds from 2008–2011). Following the show, and some reports of them together, the pair was seen at The Palm in East Hampton and making out at Ditch Plains beach in Montauk over that Fourth of July weekend.

