Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Recreation/Travel/Tourism

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Recreation/Travel/Tourism categories!

BEST AIR CHARTER

Platinum – Air Hamptons

Gold – Helicopter Flight Services

Silver – Shoreline Aviation

Bronze – Wings Air

BEST BED & BREAKFAST/INN

Platinum – The Hampton Maid

Gold – The Baker House 1650

Silver – The Maidstone

Bronze – 1770 House Restaurant & Inn

BEST BIKE RENTAL

Platinum – Sag Harbor Cycle Company

Gold – Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Company

Silver – The Local Bike Shop

Bronze – Rotations Bicycle Center

BEST BIKE TOUR COMPANY

Platinum – Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Company

Gold – Weekend Warrior Tours

Silver – Sag Harbor Cycle Company

BEST BOAT RENTAL

Platinum – Pontoon Paddler

Gold – Strong’s Marine – Southampton

Silver – Hamptons Boat Rental

Bronze – Uihleins Marina & Boat

BEST CAMP

Platinum – Hamptons Baseball Camp

Gold – Sandy Hollow Day Camp

Silver – Future Stars

Bronze – Southampton Racquet Club & Camp

BEST CAR/LIMO SERVICE

Platinum – Sunny Limo

Gold – East Wind Limousine

Silver – Groundlink

Bronze – Hamptons VIP Ride

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION

Platinum – The Clubhouse

Gold – Pollack-Krasner House and Study Center

Silver – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)

Bronze – Southampton Youth Services Inc.

BEST FISHING CHARTER

Platinum – Shinnecock Star Fishing Boat

Gold – Lazybones

Silver – Hampton Lady Fishing

Bronze – Blue Fin IV

BEST GOLF COURSE

Platinum – Atlantic Golf Club

Gold – Poxabogue Golf Center

Silver – National Golf Links of America

Bronze – Montauk Downs

BEST HOTEL

Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gold – Baron’s Cove

Silver – Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina

Bronze – Southampton Inn

BEST KAYAK/CANOE/SUP RENTAL

Platinum – East End Explorer

Gold – Paddle Diva

Silver – Paddle Hamptons

Bronze – Adventure Paddleboards

BEST MARINA

Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Gold – Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina

Silver – Waterfront Marina Sag Harbor

Bronze – Ponquogue Marine Basin

BEST SAILING CHARTER

Platinum – Mon Tiki

Gold – Heron Yacht Charters

Silver – Sag Harbor Sailing

Bronze – Dove Charters

BEST SPORTING EVENT

Platinum – Ellen’s Run

Gold – Hampton Classic Horse Show

Silver – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League

Bronze – Artists & Writers Softball Game

BEST TENNIS CLUB

Platinum – East Hampton Indoor Tennis

Gold – Hampton Racquet

Silver – Southampton Racquet Club

Bronze – Sportime – Quogue