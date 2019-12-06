Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Recreation/Travel/Tourism

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Recreation/Travel/Tourism categories!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Recreation/Travel/Tourism
Keep your eye out as we announce more 2019 winners online, but you can find them all in the December 6, 2019 issue of Dan’s Papers!
View all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.
BEST AIR CHARTER
Platinum – Air Hamptons
Gold – Helicopter Flight Services
Silver – Shoreline Aviation
Bronze – Wings Air
BEST BED & BREAKFAST/INN
Platinum – The Hampton Maid
Gold – The Baker House 1650
Silver – The Maidstone
Bronze – 1770 House Restaurant & Inn
BEST BIKE RENTAL
Platinum – Sag Harbor Cycle Company
Gold – Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Company
Silver – The Local Bike Shop
Bronze – Rotations Bicycle Center
BEST BIKE TOUR COMPANY
Platinum – Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Company
Gold – Weekend Warrior Tours
Silver – Sag Harbor Cycle Company
BEST BOAT RENTAL
Platinum – Pontoon Paddler
Gold – Strong’s Marine – Southampton
Silver – Hamptons Boat Rental
Bronze – Uihleins Marina & Boat
BEST CAMP
Platinum – Hamptons Baseball Camp
Gold – Sandy Hollow Day Camp
Silver – Future Stars
Bronze – Southampton Racquet Club & Camp
BEST CAR/LIMO SERVICE
Platinum – Sunny Limo
Gold – East Wind Limousine
Silver – Groundlink
Bronze – Hamptons VIP Ride
BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
Platinum – The Clubhouse
Gold – Pollack-Krasner House and Study Center
Silver – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)
Bronze – Southampton Youth Services Inc.
BEST FISHING CHARTER
Platinum – Shinnecock Star Fishing Boat
Gold – Lazybones
Silver – Hampton Lady Fishing
Bronze – Blue Fin IV
BEST GOLF COURSE
Platinum – Atlantic Golf Club
Gold – Poxabogue Golf Center
Silver – National Golf Links of America
Bronze – Montauk Downs
BEST HOTEL
Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Gold – Baron’s Cove
Silver – Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina
Bronze – Southampton Inn
BEST KAYAK/CANOE/SUP RENTAL
Platinum – East End Explorer
Gold – Paddle Diva
Silver – Paddle Hamptons
Bronze – Adventure Paddleboards
BEST MARINA
Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Gold – Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina
Silver – Waterfront Marina Sag Harbor
Bronze – Ponquogue Marine Basin
BEST SAILING CHARTER
Platinum – Mon Tiki
Gold – Heron Yacht Charters
Silver – Sag Harbor Sailing
Bronze – Dove Charters
BEST SPORTING EVENT
Platinum – Ellen’s Run
Gold – Hampton Classic Horse Show
Silver – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League
Bronze – Artists & Writers Softball Game
BEST TENNIS CLUB
Platinum – East Hampton Indoor Tennis
Gold – Hampton Racquet
Silver – Southampton Racquet Club
Bronze – Sportime – Quogue