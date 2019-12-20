East End Kids Event Highlights: December 20–25 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, December 20–25, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Itty Bitty the Marzipan Bunny

Saturday, December 21, 11 a.m.

Goat on a Boat presents a partially perishable puppet show, where a pastry chef mixes up a mess of culinary concoctions and adventures for kids 8 years and under. This fun show was created by and is performed by Liz Joyce and A Couple of Puppets. Tickets are $15 online; $18 at the door.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

November 20–25, 5–9 p.m.

Adults and children of all ages are sure to be amazed by the largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County, featuring dozens of dazzling displays. The show is open through December 29 and is approximately 20–25 minutes long. Tickets are $23 per car, and all online purchases can be used any day the light show is open. Photos with Santa are $22.

Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. riverheadlightshow.com

Imagination Playground

Saturday, December 21, 10:30 a.m.

Children ages 2–5 (with an adult) are invited to build and create a winter wonderland using child-friendly, big, blue Imagination Playground blocks! Wear comfy clothes and prepare for an exciting day of play. This event is free, but registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Saturday Play on the Farm

Saturday, December 21, 3–4:30 p.m.

Children of all ages and their caregivers can enjoy a morning on the farm, feeding furry and feathered friends and playing on a recyclable playground. Animal friends include a pony, donkey, horses, chickens, goats, sheep, bunnies and cats. Access to the indoor classroom is also available and creates a great age-appropriate setting for imaginations to soar. Registration is $40.

Green School, 287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Decorate a Gift Box

Monday, December 23, 2 p.m.

Help your child (ages 8–12) to learn how to give a present in style—whether it’s a drawing, a flower or a coupon book for free hugs. They can greatly improve their presentation by simply using a brightly decorated gift box, and Amagansett Free Library will help them create just that. This event is free, but registration is required.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org