Hamptons Event Highlights: New Year’s Eve Weekend 2019

Out and about in the Hamptons.

Dan's Hamptons Event Highlights December 25, 2019
Soul Cruisers
Sensational Soul Cruisers, Photo: Courtesy Suffolk Theater

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons through New Year’s Day 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Destination Motown
Saturday, December 28, 8 p.m.

One of New Jersey’s best-kept secrets and the longtime favorite house band at New York City’s famed Copacabana, the Sensational Soul Cruisers are not your average 11-man vocal harmony group with horns. While it may be possible to find a band with a similar lineup, it’s unlikely you’ll ever find another that performs with as much energy, passion and talent. Tickets are $55.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

G.E. Smith on stage
G.E. Smith, Photo: Barbara Lassen

New Year’s Eve with G.E. Smith and Booga Sugar
Tuesday, December 31, 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Two local acts perform in back-to-back concerts in celebration of the new year. At 7 p.m. join guitarist extraordinaire G.E. Smith and friends for an epic show. General admission tickets are $40; VIP $50. Then at 10 p.m., New York’s impresarios of funky fresh, Booga Sugar, light up the dance floor with impossibly polished dance grooves. General admission tickets are $30. No one under 21 will be permitted to either show.

Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3177, stephentalkhouse.com

Southampton Inn
Southampton Inn, Photo: Courtesy Lawlor Media

New Year’s Eve Gala at the Southampton Inn
Tuesday, December 31, 7 p.m.

The Southampton Inn invites the community in from the cold to get comfortable in its cozy, festively decorated interior. The 22nd annual New Year’s Gala offers a premium bar, live DJ, dance floor, dessert and midnight toast. Tickets are $125.

Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

picture showing group of friends celebrating new year
Photo: Kamil Macniak/123RF

Southampton Social Club New Year’s Eve Party
Tuesday, December 31, 7 p.m.–4 a.m.

On Tuesday, December 31 from 7 p.m.–4 a.m., the annual Southampton Social Club New Year’s Eve Party offers three package tiers ($95, $150, $200) featuring a top-shelf open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, bubbly toast at midnight, four-course dinner, bottle service menu, a live viewing of the Times Square ball drop, party favors and more. Email events@southamptonsocialclub.com or call for package details and tickets.

Southampton Social Club, 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Couple at a party in the style of the early 20th century. Retro party invitation card. Handmade drawing vector illustration. Art Deco style.
Image: Alexey Erofalov/123RF

Gurney’s New Year’s Eve Party
Tuesday, December 31, 8 p.m.–midnight

Step back in time to the Roaring ’20s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa on New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m.–midnight. Don your best Gatsby-inspired attire and prepare to swing to live jazz and DJ Vikas. Munch on a raw bar and tasty hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Dane Sayles as you grab a glass or two from the open bar. Tickets to the Gurney’s New Year’s Eve Party are $150, and include a bubbly toast at midnight.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Two bright icy champagne glasses and confetti falling
Photo: Asife/123RF

Champagne & Confetti
Tuesday, December 31, 8 p.m.–12:30 a.m.

Ring in the new year at Cowfish’s annual Champagne & Confetti event, featuring three seatings (8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., all ending at 12:30 a.m.), the celebration includes a four-course chef’s menu, live DJ, dance floor, festive décor, party favors, balloon drop and a Champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are $80 per person.

Cowfish Restaurant, 258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

NEW YEAR TRADITION. Latin American and Spanish New Year traditional. Funny ritual to eat twelve 12 grapes for good luck at midnigth. Flat lay, top view. Christmas New Year composition
Image: Larisa Blinova/123RF

Grand Fiesta New Year’s Eve Party
Tuesday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Union Cantina hosts the Grand Fiesta New Year’s Eve Party featuring a four-hour top shelf open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, a full dinner buffet, dessert table and a live musical performance featuring Deep C Revival and DJ Disco Pauly. Guests will also enjoy an assortment of party favors while watching live coverage of the Times Square Ball Drop. Tickets are $75.

Union Cantina, 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

DJ turntable console mixer controlling with two woman hands
Image: Jakub Gojda/123RF

The Clubhouse New Year’s Eve Black Party
Tuesday, December 31, 9:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m.

The Clubhouse presents their New Year’s Eve Black Party—an exclusive, black attire event boasting an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, taco bar, midnight Champagne toast, party favors, go-go dancers and music by James Ryan aka JRiNVENTOR. Tickets are $110 through Christmas; $125 at the door.

The Clubhouse, 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, ehitclubhouse.com

STOMP
STOMP, Photo: Steve McNicholas

STOMP
December 31–January 1, Times Vary

The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments—matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, lighters, hubcaps—to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, unique and an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. See what all the noise is about. Tickets are $69–$89.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

