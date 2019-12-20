Lola Consuelos Reveals Beautiful Singing Voice on Instagram

Lola Consuelos, daughter of Hamptons couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, posted an Instagram video showing off her singing voice and the internet is shook.

The talented 18-year-old sang Labrinth’s 2014 hit “Jealous.” Hamptonite Andy Cohen wrote, “BEAUTIFUL!” Lola’s brother, Joaquin, wrote, “Wow!! The best voice I’ve ever heard,” Ripa commented, “You are gifted,” while dad Mark simply responded with several heart emojis. Mark’s Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes (who plays his daughter on the show, Veronica) was also impressed, writing, “GIRL.”

Consuelos and Ripa have been married for 23 years and have three children—Michael, 22, Lola, 18 and Joaquin, 16. They met on the set of the defunct soap opera All My Children, where they played lovers Mateo Santos and Hayley Vaughan. Earlier this year, PEOPLE named Consuelos one of the Sexiest Men of the Year. Ripa, is the long-running host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, along with Ryan Seacrest, having also co-hosted with Regis Philbin and East End regular Michael Strahan.

Check out the video of Lola singing below.