North Fork Event Highlights: New Year’s Eve Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork through New Year's Day 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

New Year’s Laugh, Dine and Dance and After Party

Tuesday, December 31, 8 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Celebrate 2020 with back-to-back parties at Suffolk Theater. At 8 p.m., ring in the new year with dinner by Chef Noah Schwartz, dancing to the tunes of DJ Phil, a bubbly toast and a Long Island Comedy show—featuring comedians Dennis Rooney, Scott Schendlinger and Carie Karavas. Tickets are $49–$59. If you can’t make it to the show, you can still dance into the new year at the after party, which begins at 10 p.m. and concludes with a Champagne toast at midnight. Admission to the after party is $15.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

December 26–29, 5–9 p.m.

Prepare to be amazed by the largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County, featuring dozens of dazzling displays that will delight the whole family. The show is open on select dates through December 29 and is approximately 20–25 minutes long. Tickets are $23 per car, and all online purchases can be used any day the light show is open. Photos with Santa are $22.

Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. riverheadlightshow.com

New Year’s Eve Gala at East Wind

Tuesday, December 31, 8 p.m.–1 a.m.

Enjoy five hours premium bar service, passed hors d’oeuvres, hot and cold buffet, bubbly toast at midnight, live simulcast of Times Square, party hats, noisemakers, horns and entertainment by Tommy’s Tune DJ Entertainment. Tickets are $125. No one under 21 will be permitted.

East Wind Long Island, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-929-6585, eastwindlongisland.com

Tom Manuel’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

Tuesday, December 31, 8:30 p.m.

The evening begins with cocktails and hot appetizers followed by dinner, dancing and music by The Jazz Loft Allstars and a guest vocalist. A bubbly toast and balloon drop bring in the New Year. Tickets are $185.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

First Day Hikes

Wednesday, January 1, noon

Start 2020 on the right foot by taking a one-mile hike to and along the Hallock State Park Preserve beachfront on Long Island Sound to check for cold-stunned sea turtles and to pick up beach trash blown in by the winter storms. The event starts with a short presentation on the dangers that local marine life face. For more information, email hallocksp@parks.ny.gov.

Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov/parks/181