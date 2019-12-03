‘The Nutcracker’ Productions Spread Holiday Magic Across the East End

Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker premiered in St. Petersburg in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre. It was a companion piece to Tchaikovsky’s opera Iolanta. But you don’t have to travel back in time or to another continent to see the beautiful holiday ballet about dreams, toys come to life and magical lands in peril. The East End has several annual Nutcracker productions, from classical takes to updated versions of the Christmastime tradition.

Duke Ellington’s The Nutcracker at The Jazz Loft

December 5–6, 12–13

A 17-piece big band presents a jazzy version of the classic featuring vocalist Danny Bacher. 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

Harbor Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker

December 6–8

Head to Port Jefferson for the 28th annual production of the Harbor Ballet Theatre’s show. 350 Old Post Road West, Port Jefferson. harborballet.com

The Hampton Ballet Theatre School presents Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker at Guild Hall

December 6–8

Choreographed by Sara Jo Strickland, the Hampton Ballet Theatre School presents the annual production of the ballet. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Ovations Repertory Company’s The Nutcracker Suite at Patchogue Theatre

December 7–8

Ovations Repertory’s 20th anniversary production features the Atlantic Wind Symphony performing the classic score, with grand sets, lush costumes and a mix of professional and pre-professional dancers. 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Studio 3 Presents Mixed Nuts: A Classic Holiday Nutcracker at Bay Street Theater

December 13–15

Classic stories intertwine via the Studio 3 Dance Center in Bridgehampton. 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. baystreet.org, dancestudio3.com

The Nutcracker at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

December 14–15

Taught by Peconic Ballet Theatre teaching artists, dancers participate in weekly ballet classes and rehearsals, culminating in four performances ofThe Nutcracker. 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Seiskaya Ballet’s Nutcracker at the Staller Center

December 19–22

The Seiskaya Ballet’s Nutcracker has become a perennial holiday favorite on Long Island. This year’s staging is again scheduled for six performances at the Staller Center. World-renowned Russian-born choreographer Valia Seiskaya choreographs this truly international collaboration. 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, nutcrackerballet.com