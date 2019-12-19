Watch the Trailer for Julianne Moore’s ‘The Woman in the Window’

Montauk’s Julianne Moore appears in the trailer for the upcoming thriller The Woman in the Window, directed by Joe Wright.

The film, based on the novel by Dan Mallory under the pen name A. J. Finn, stars Amy Adams as Anna, an agoraphobic child psychologist, who strikes up a friendship with wealthy neighbor Jane, played by Moore. When Anna peers out her window into Jane’s apartment and sees her friend being attacked, she calls the police, only to be told that Jane is fine and claims to have never met her. Things get even stranger when Jane shows up at her apartment—looking completely different (and suddenly played by Jennifer Jason Leigh).

The Woman in the Window has had a tumultuous development period. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the film was delayed from its original October 2019 release date after test audiences were confused by the film’s twisty psychological undertones, leading to extensive reshoots. The novel the film is based on was the source of controversy when The New Yorker reported that Mallory was found to have lied about his career and life. Mallory has since admitted to fabricating facts like earning a doctorate from the University of Oxford and losing a brother to suicide.

The Woman in the Window is slated for release on May 15, 2020. Watch the trailer above.