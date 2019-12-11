Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s 10th Anniversary Lighting of the Vines

For their 10th anniversary Lighting of the Vines, Sagaponack’s Wölffer Estate Vineyard hosted a charity wreath auction for The Retreat, a safe heaven for families in crisis, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Guests sipped premier wines and watched as 150,000 LED lights illuminated the winter vineyard rows. Proceeds from the evening enable The Retreat to better provide safety, shelter and support for victims of domestic abuse and to break the cycle of family violence.

To learn more about The Retreat, visit theretreatinc.org, and for more on Wölffer Estate Vineyard, visit wolffer.com.