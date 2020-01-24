Alec Baldwin to Star in ‘Dr. Death,’ ‘Chick Fight’ and More

Alec Baldwin has several new gigs in the pipeline.

The Amagansett actor has signed on to star in Dr. Death, an upcoming series for Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service. Dr. Death tells the true story of a Dallas doctor, Christopher Duntsch, who was sentenced to life in prison for the maiming of a patient in 2017. Baldwin plays neurosurgeon Robert Henderson, while Jamie Dornan plays the sinister title character. Christian Slater also stars. Dr. Death is based on the popular podcase of the same name.

Baldwin will also star in Lamborghini — The Legend, which follows “the long life of the iconic entrepreneur, from the manufacturing of tractors at the start of his career, to creating military vehicles during World War II, and then on to designing and building the Lamborghini cars that ultimately defined his profound legacy,” according to a press release. Baldwin plays Enzo Ferrari opposite Antonio Banderas as Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Pixie, a comedic thriller about a woman and two men on the run in the Irish countryside after a heist gone awry, is in post-production. Baldwin appears in the film alongside Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Colm Meaney and Dylan Moran.

The wacky action comedy Chick Fight is currently filming. Baldwin plays Jack Murphy, a reclusive trainer who helps a young woman get in shape for an all-female fight club. Chick Fight also stars Malin Akerman and Bella Thorne.

Finally, Boss Baby 2 is set for a March 26, 2021 release. Baldwin returns as the title character, also known as Theodore Templeton, a baby with the mind of an adult.