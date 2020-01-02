Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Renewed Through 2021

Shelter Island’s Andy Cohen will be on the small screen for the foreseeable future. His Emmy-nominated hit show, Watch What Happens Live, has been renewed by Bravo Media through 2021. The series, which invites fans to interact with their favorite celebrities in real time, was the highest-rated ad-supported late-night cable talk show in 2019. It celebrated its 10th anniversary in June.

“I keep waiting to stop having fun—or run out of guests, stories or booze—but the party rolls on and I couldn’t be more excited!” said Cohen in a press release.

Recent guests have included Celine Dion, Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Rowland and Alanis Morissette, as well as Sagaponack’s own Jimmy Fallon.

In February 2019, Cohen welcomed his first child into the world, Benjamin Allen Cohen. The women of Cohen’s Real Housewives franchise threw Cohen a wild baby shower, with a superstar guest list that included John Mayer, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice and many others. A second baby shower was thrown at Cohen’s Greenwich Village apartment, with East Enders Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker in attendance. In December, he announced an animated series for streaming service Quibi, The Andy Cohen Diaries. The six-episode series will be produced by Cohen and his company, Most Talkative Productions, as well as Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley.