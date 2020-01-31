Dan's Best of the BestWedding Showcase

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Wedding Venue

There's no better way to start a life together.

Dan's Best of the Best January 31, 2020
Dan's Best of the Best 2019 North Fork Wedding Venue Winners
What more could one want than a fabulous wedding on the North Fork? A fabulous North Fork wedding at one of Dan’s Best of the Best wedding venues, of course! Dan’s Papers readers sent in thousands of votes to select these beautiful spots as their favorite places to tie the knot.

See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.

Brecknock Hall, Dan's Best of the Best North Fork Wedding Venue leaderboard

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
North Fork Wedding Venue Winners

Platinum
Brecknock Hall
1 Brecknock Road, Greenport
631-593-8200, brecknockhall.com

Gold
Raphael Vineyard
39390 NY-25, Peconic
631-765-1100, raphaelwine.com

Silver
The Vineyards at Aquebogue
978 Main Road, Riverhead
631-722-3200, lessings.com/corporate/weddings/venue/the-vineyards-at-aquebogue

Bronze
Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers
100 Fox Hill Drive, Baiting Hollow
631-727-6076, giorgiosli.com

