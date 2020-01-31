Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Wedding Venue

What more could one want than a fabulous wedding on the North Fork? A fabulous North Fork wedding at one of Dan’s Best of the Best wedding venues, of course! Dan’s Papers readers sent in thousands of votes to select these beautiful spots as their favorite places to tie the knot.
Make a lifelong commitment in style with Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 North Fork Wedding Venue winners. There’s no better way to start a life together.
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
North Fork Wedding Venue Winners
Platinum
Brecknock Hall
1 Brecknock Road, Greenport
631-593-8200, brecknockhall.com
Gold
Raphael Vineyard
39390 NY-25, Peconic
631-765-1100, raphaelwine.com
Silver
The Vineyards at Aquebogue
978 Main Road, Riverhead
631-722-3200, lessings.com/corporate/weddings/venue/the-vineyards-at-aquebogue
Bronze
Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers
100 Fox Hill Drive, Baiting Hollow
631-727-6076, giorgiosli.com