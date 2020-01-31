Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Wedding Venue

What more could one want than a fabulous wedding on the North Fork? A fabulous North Fork wedding at one of Dan’s Best of the Best wedding venues, of course! Dan’s Papers readers sent in thousands of votes to select these beautiful spots as their favorite places to tie the knot.

Make a lifelong commitment in style with Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 North Fork Wedding Venue winners. There’s no better way to start a life together.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

North Fork Wedding Venue Winners

Platinum

Brecknock Hall

1 Brecknock Road, Greenport

631-593-8200, brecknockhall.com

Gold

Raphael Vineyard

39390 NY-25, Peconic

631-765-1100, raphaelwine.com

Silver

The Vineyards at Aquebogue

978 Main Road, Riverhead

631-722-3200, lessings.com/corporate/weddings/venue/the-vineyards-at-aquebogue

Bronze

Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers

100 Fox Hill Drive, Baiting Hollow

631-727-6076, giorgiosli.com