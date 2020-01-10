What to Do

East End Kids Event Highlights: January 10–13, 2020

Five fun things for kids and teens to do this week.

Dan's Hamptons Living Team January 10, 2020
Super full moon on black background
Image: Chaiyon Srichiangha/123RF

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, January 10–13, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting HamptonsNorth Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Full Moon Hike
Friday, January 10, 6 p.m.

Legend has it that native tribes related this moon to the nighttime howling of wolves. Join SoFo and the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt as they embark on a leisurely paced one-hour hike through open-field trails lit by the year’s first full moon. After, guests are invited to warm up with light refreshments. This event is free, but registration is required. Adults and children of all ages are welcome.

South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo), 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org 

DIY Clothespin Lamps
Friday, January 10, 3:45 p.m.

Students in grades 3–5 should come down to John Jermain Memorial Library to create a do-it-yourself lamp to take home using clothespins and hot glue! Hot glue guns will be used, so a guardian’s supervision is mandatory. This event is free, but online registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Dungeons and Dragons Club
Saturday, January 11, 1 p.m.

Quogue Library Dungeon Master Stephen Jordan invites Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) newbies and experts in grades 7 and up to join this imaginative club. Play it safe with a pre-made character or get creative and make your own. This event is free, but registration is required.

Quogue Firehouse, 117 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-4224 ext.101, quoguelibrary.org

3D Printing & Engineering Design Class
Monday, January 13, 5 p.m.

Learn how to use Tinkercad and Polar Cloud to print your very own designs on a 3D printer. Students will explore the language of 3D printing, discover the engineering design process, learn the basics of how to use a CAD program and print their very own design. This is a five-class session for students in grades 3–5. Registration is $125.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Chess Night with Ulysses Tapley
Monday, January 13, 6 p.m.

All ages are invited to drop in and put your chess skills to work under the guidance of Ulysses Tapley. Learn helpful hints and strategies while challenging your chess mates. This event is free, and no registration is required.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

